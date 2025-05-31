ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'

The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' in 2020.(Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White on 'Wheel of Fortune' in 2020.(Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

As the co-host of “Wheel of Fortune,” Vanna White is one of the most celebrated faces in the TV industry, and often gets to rub shoulders with other celebrities. Being a celebrity herself, White is rarely starstruck by those appearing on the show. However, according to a report in Closer, one celebrity left her stunned when he came to meet her backstage. That person was none other than legendary musician Stevie Wonder.

via GIPHY

 

White said that she was sitting in her makeup chair backstage when Wonder came to greet her. “I was starstruck by Stevie Wonder,” she said. “I was sitting in the makeup chair, and he walked into the room. And I just was like, ‘Wow, it’s Stevie Wonder.’" The veteran co-host also mentioned a couple of other celebrities who made her feel a similar way. "Mr. Rogers — he was the sweetest, sweetest man. And one more. It was Mickey Mantle," she added.

 

None of this would have been possible had she not landed the job more than four decades ago. At the time, she recalled herself to be a nervous wreck. “I was so nervous because I wanted the job so badly,” she said. “I could hardly talk. My mouth was quivering so much. My teeth were chattering.” Showrunner Merv Griffin hired her a few days after, since she turned in the letters better than the other candidates.

Before she made her debut on “Wheel of Fortune,” White was already appearing on TV. She was a contestant on “The Price is Right” and has also had small roles in a number of movies. It’s almost as if being in front of a camera came naturally to the TV veteran. After all, being a star in front of the camera ran in her family.

 

According to a report in Parade, White wanted to be on TV thanks to her uncle, who was an actor. His name was Christopher George, and he inspired her niece to strive towards being a TV star since she was in third grade. She even remembered the story of how that came to be. One day, her mother said that her uncle was on TV, and that got her so excited that she made it her goal and achieved it with flying colors.

"When I was in the third grade, I had my appendix taken out, and I was at home watching this show called The Rat Patrol. My mother was in the kitchen cooking. She turned around and said, 'That's your uncle on TV.' I said, 'What? I have an uncle on TV? I want to be on TV!' So, it started in the third grade. It worked out.” White revealed.

 

White’s uncle starred as Sgt. Sam Troy in the World War II drama, and one of his co-stars was "The Young and the Restless" actor Eric Braeden. He might have been one of the first people that her niece was starstruck by. Today, she’s the one who makes fans feel that way.

Vanna White might have been a part of "Wheel of Fortune" for more than 40 years, but she has aged gracefully. That's not something that some of her friends are happy about since she's reportedly starving herself at 68 to look as good as she does, according to an article on Meaww.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White has met many famous people — but one singer made her go 'wow'
The veteran TV personality has been on the show for over 40 years and has met countless celebrities.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to speak after expert revealed the value of his 1795 lap desk
The guest who made an under $3,000 investment was blown away by the massive appraisal.
12 hours ago
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Former 'Jeopardy' players spill secrets about the warning given backstage: 'We needed to...'
The former contestants shared how things went and their personal interaction from the green room.
14 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after he performed a 'test' on Great Value bread: 'It's not real...'
The creator’s concern was that the bread retained its original shape despite being crushed.
15 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty
The books were written and signed by one of the most controversial kings in British history.
17 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a life-changing deal for toy pitched as 'Lego's next big competitor'
While the founder of "Pinblock" got a deal, the terms weren't ideal for him.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest couldn't stop laughing after hearing the value of her grandma's necklace
As per the expert, the necklace was made in around 1905 and was from the Edwardian era.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest calls her vase 'ugly' and then ends up getting a five-figure appraisal
The guest who paid $580 for the item was blown away by the 30x appraisal.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of his artwork
The guest believed that the portrait was worth somewhere around $500 and was shocked later on.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
The entrepreneurs even got a couple of sharks to lie down, and they loved the experience.
2 days ago
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
2 days ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
The name inadvertently came from an executive and became iconic for decades.
3 days ago
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
ECONOMY & WORK
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
The guest was happy with the valuation, and fans got to learn a cool story about a big guitar brand.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
The idea of owning human remains, no matter how old, was not something Harrison was a fan of.
4 days ago
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.
4 days ago