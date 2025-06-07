ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase

The guest received it as a present on her birthday from her grandmother, who had inherited it.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
The woman reacting to the appraisal of her vase (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)
The woman reacting to the appraisal of her vase (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow)

No matter how much sentimental value people attach to family heirlooms, which they know have significant monetary worth as well, appraisals on “Antiques Roadshow" always catch them off guard. They're either left speechless, stunned, gasping for breath, or even struggling to keep their balance after learning of the true value of such artifacts. Something like that happened to a guest named who brought a vase made by Louis C. Tiffany Furnaces, Inc. She received the item as a birthday gift from her grandmother.

via GIPHY

 

The guest said that she had a choice between three Tiffany vases during her birthday and chose one that looked unique. Even the expert, Arlie Sulka, said that she wasn’t sure if she had ever seen another one quite like it. When the time came to place a value on it, she said that the vase was worth $30,000 to $50,000 in a retail setting, which left the guest speechless.

“Oh my God. Wow. I had no idea,” she said. What made this vase so unique was the fact that it was made in 1926, which was a year when the company was experimenting with its products and not doing all that well. “There was a lot of experimentation and innovation in the glass-blowing department. And a lot of it was unsuccessful, but in this case, this was a crowning achievement,” Sulka said.

Screenshot showing the vase on
Screenshot showing the vase on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The expert also said that it was a piece of case glass, meaning that there was more than one layer of glass that went into making the vase. The inside had a brownish cherry color, and the exterior appeared to be an agate finish. “Yeah, I liked it because it looked like pottery, but it’s glass,” the guest quipped. It turns out that she was gifted the Tiffany vase because her name was Tiffany.

 

However, she was not named after the company. “Not after the jewelry store, after the family dog that was named after the jewelry store,” she added. Sulka has been an expert on “Antiques Roadshow” for many years, and in her time, she has seen a lot of Tiffany products. The valuation of some of those products left guests in tears. It happened on a different episode of the show in which a guest had brought a couple of lamps made by the company.

Sulka revealed that both lamps were created in 1905, and she figured that out thanks to the nature of the glass used in the lampshades. "At the time, when people were first using electricity, or even using fuel, in order to get any light, the glass had to be very transparent," she said. After speaking about the items for a bit more, it was time to place a value on them.

 

The expert said that the bigger lamp was worth $85,000. This was a surprise for the guest, who almost broke down into tears. The second lamp was valued at $45,000, which meant, together, they were worth $130,000. The guest was left speechless and could only say, “Great!” after hearing it.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' announcer shares behind-the-scene secrets and it involves 'work wife' Drew Carey
The announcer was also asked why he thought the show was so popular, and he had an interesting answer.
16 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'stupidest puzzle ever' as contestant misses out on $75,000
No one could quite believe what the answer to the puzzle was, even host Ryan Seacrest.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out contestant who made fun of his wife's driving skills
Harvey was annoyed because the contestant's wife gave him one of the best compliments ever.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to speak after expert revealed the value of Tiffany vase
The guest received it as a present on her birthday from her grandmother, who had inherited it.
6 hours ago
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey and Ken Jennings have a surprising connection that fans of both shows just found out
The two have more in common than just being exceptional hosts of two popular game shows.
1 day ago
Elderly 'Family Feud' contestant proves Steve Harvey wrong with her rock 'n’ roll knowledge
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly 'Family Feud' contestant proves Steve Harvey wrong with her rock 'n’ roll knowledge
Harvey did not expect the contestant to answer a question about rock n' roll music correctly.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $70,000 prize — fans blame it on 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $70,000 prize — fans blame it on 'impossible' puzzle
There haven't been a lot of Bonus Round winners this season, and the fans are not happy about it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner once invested $1 million in a business — now it's worth $2.9 billion
Greiner's investment in EverlyWell turned out be a milestone as the company is now worth billions.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets $25,000 appraisal for sculpture that her kids used to play around with
The guest's grandmother had a chance meeting with the artist while she was vacationing in Jamaica.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants get Robert Herjavec to surf on the set — and later bagged a $300,000 deal
While Robert Herjavec got to show off his surfing skills, it was Mark Cuban who bagged the deal.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once called NASCAR legend to authenticate his own tribute car
The seven-time NASCAR champion authenticated an autograph he had done on the car's dashboard.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
The entrepreneur was helping underpaid coffee farmers in her home country make some good money.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
The painting was the artist's take on a scene from the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
4 days ago