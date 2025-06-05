ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money

The entrepreneur was helping underpaid coffee farmers in her home country make some good money.
PUBLISHED 41 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Sometimes, even the simplest products can be worth millions of dollars if it has a compelling backstory. On an earlier episode of “Shark Tank,” an entrepreneur named Margaret Nyamumbo came to the show asking for $350,000 for 5% of her company, Kahawa 1893. What she asked for would put her company’s valuation at $7 million, which Kevin O’Leary did not agree with. However, he was shut down by every other shark, who all made offers.

via GIPHY

 

Nyamumbo’s product wasn’t just with the goal of making a profit and selling great coffee from Africa. It was aimed at empowering the female coffee farmers on the continent who are never fairly compensated for their hard work. Each bag of Kahawa 1893 coffee had a QR code that linked directly to the bank account of a farmer. The customers can scan that code and send money to the farmers.

At the time of recording, the entrepreneur said that customers had given at least $20,000 to the farmers in Africa thanks to this. However, O’Leary, a man solely focused on the business side of things, did not believe that the company was worth $7 million, especially since it brought in $2 million in sales the year prior. Mark Cuban and the others quickly retorted and said to the entrepreneur, “You’re worth more.”

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on
Screenshot showing Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Nyamumbo got a scholarship to attend Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, when she was younger, and her village came together to raise the money for her to follow her dreams. Grateful to her homeland, she started the company a year after coming to the States and by 2022, had her product in stores like Trader Joe’s and Sprouts. Her story and her mission impressed the sharks, and everyone other than Mr. Wonderful made an offer to the entrepreneur.

Guest shark Emma Grede offered the entrepreneur $350,000 for 12.5% of the company. Robert Herjavec then jumped into the offer and said that the two of them could offer her $700,000 for 25% of the company. This was a good deal, but the entrepreneur countered with a more complex structure. She wanted $300,000 in cash and $400,000 as a loan for 16% equity. That’s when Mark Cuban and Lori Grenier said they’d accept that.

Screenshot showing the sharks on
Screenshot showing the sharks on "Shark Tank." (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank)

Herjavec did not like the complex structure of the deal and said that he’d give her $350,000 for 8%. Grede, not to be left behind, matched the offer. Nyamumbo accepted the latter’s offer, and her excitement knew no bounds. “This is just a dream come true for me, getting another Black woman supporting me and mentoring me. All the other women farmers that we work with - they’re going to be so excited,” she said.

 

The company has been doing exceedingly well and in 2023, sold coffee worth $3 million as per a report in CNBC Make It. “I wouldn’t have predicted it, but it’s something that I love doing. I don’t know what else I would be doing if I wasn’t doing this,” Nyamumbo said of her immense success.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges slam Kevin O'Leary as they believe contestant isn’t asking for enough money
The entrepreneur was helping underpaid coffee farmers in her home country make some good money.
41 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy money' after expert revealed the value of his Batman painting
The painting was the artist's take on a scene from the 1966 Batman movie starring Adam West.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' crew buys WWE superstar's trunks from guests — and then gives back to him
The wrestler was delighted to get his trunks back after years and promised to buy Harrison a meal.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle
The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
22 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant fails to get a deal because judges felt that she was too successful
Since the entrepreneur shared that she made $260,000 in hours, the sharks were convinced she didn't need them.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert gives massive appraisal to 'Blade Runner' prop that 'jealous nerds' would love
The item was a painting from the set of the original "Blade Runner" film, that's popular even today.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring an Olympic gold medalist to win a massive deal with two judges
They were asking for a massive $20 million valuation, which put a lot of the sharks off at first.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the value of her snuff bottle: 'You're kidding...'
The guest had no idea what the bottle was worth or even what was paid for it when it was bought.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison called 'cheap' by Chumlee after closing a 'Star Wars' deal
It was a talking Ewok telephone toy that a guest had wanted $175 for
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant calls the judges 'serial killers' to their face and still gets $300,000 deal
The entrepreneur's wit was one of the things that impressed sharks and got him a deal.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' winner reveals how she's going to spend $35,000 and viewers never saw that coming
Fans of the show took to X to express their surprise as the contestant did something no one expected.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey reveals the prize he liked the least on the show and we can see why
The host usually speaks highly of the show but not everything about it is perfect.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a massive $34,000 for an iconic 'Star Wars' movie poster
It was surprising to see Harrison pay that much money for a poster, but it was a special one.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who brought a tortoise sculpture gets a life-changing appraisal
The guest was not expecting such a high valuation and couldn't help but laugh about it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee rips off his jacket like Hulk Hogan after seeing wrestling memorabilia
Clearly, Chumlee was a pro-wrestling fan in his younger days and still had a lot of that energy.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
COSTCO
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant lost out on a car after failing to solve bonus round puzzle
He could have taken his new car to his Costco adventures but that is not going to happen.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a huge $500,000 deal to 'Shark Tank' constestants dressed as British Royalty
Cuban said no at first as the entrepreneurs revealed that guest shark Peter Jones was their favorite.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a bunch of old newspapers and gets a stunning appraisal for it
The publication was started by a women's rights activist who helped to pass a major legislation.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 after easily solving a tough puzzle in bonus round
The man was trailing from the beginning but his game picked up pace later on.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' viewers baffled as all 3 contestants failed to guess 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' star
The actor had a cameo in the popular sitcom and was the star of the blockbuster, "Shaft."
4 days ago