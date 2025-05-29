Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal

Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.

Investors on “Shark Tank” rarely make emotional decisions when it comes to funding a new venture. But sometimes, personal connections become a determining factor for a few sharks. In one episode, Robert Herjavec came across entrepreneurs whom he knew, and did not hesitate to pay $700,000 for a part of their business. The entrepreneurs were Sean Spencer and Ryan Glenn, and they sought $350k for 10% of their business, Mirmir.

It is a company that manufactures photo booths. However, unlike the old booths, these can produce high-quality images worthy of being framed. Once all of the sharks tried out the booth, Herjavec revealed that he had known the entrepreneurs before. “You guys were at my wedding. I didn’t get a chance to use it, but my wedding planner, Mikey, booked you guys in, and I saw the photos after, and I was like, 'Wow. The photos are amazing,'” he said.

Screenshot showing one of the photos taken by the sharks. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The product was impressive, and it clearly worked. The company also boasted sales of $4 million over 3 years. However, some sharks were still not convinced. The entrepreneurs said that they were looking to use the money to scale their business and enter the big events industry, like sporting events. However, Mark Cuban did not buy into the idea and said no to a deal.

Lori Greiner was also of the same opinion and backed out. Daymond John said that he liked the product, but the photography market was changing ever so rapidly that he wasn’t comfortable investing in it at that point. Kevin O’Leary was the first to make an offer. However, he wanted to give the $350,000 as a loan at 18% interest for 5% of the business. This did not sound too appealing to the entrepreneurs, but they never expected what Herjavec said.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

He asked how much money the entrepreneurs required to give up 50% of their business and make it a full partnership. This seemed to agitate them a little bit, but the shark made it clear quickly that it was only a question and not an offer. Herjavec then said that he would be willing to offer a whopping $700,000 for 20% of the business, as 10% was too little. This was an acceptable offer, and the deal was struck.

While Cuban was not involved in the deal, fans of the show could not help but notice the back and forth between him and the entrepreneurs. Spencer and Glenn showed a picture of the shark during their pitch and said, “I mean, if we could make this guy look good.” Obviously, it was a joke, but some fans felt differently.

“Mark couldn't get over the joke the made about him in the beginning. Shows you how tough Mr. Wonderful is,” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “Mark cant handle nuthinn... he will sure laugh if people mess w Kevin though,” quipped another. “Mark does not like being the butt of anyone’s joke,” one more fan commented.