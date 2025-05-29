ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal

Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Robert Herjavec and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Robert Herjavec and the entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Investors on “Shark Tank” rarely make emotional decisions when it comes to funding a new venture. But sometimes, personal connections become a determining factor for a few sharks. In one episode, Robert Herjavec came across entrepreneurs whom he knew, and did not hesitate to pay $700,000 for a part of their business. The entrepreneurs were Sean Spencer and Ryan Glenn, and they sought $350k for 10% of their business, Mirmir.

via GIPHY

 

It is a company that manufactures photo booths. However, unlike the old booths, these can produce high-quality images worthy of being framed. Once all of the sharks tried out the booth, Herjavec revealed that he had known the entrepreneurs before. “You guys were at my wedding. I didn’t get a chance to use it, but my wedding planner, Mikey, booked you guys in, and I saw the photos after, and I was like, 'Wow. The photos are amazing,'” he said.

Screenshot showing one of the photos taken by the sharks. (Image credit: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing one of the photos taken by the sharks. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The product was impressive, and it clearly worked. The company also boasted sales of $4 million over 3 years. However, some sharks were still not convinced. The entrepreneurs said that they were looking to use the money to scale their business and enter the big events industry, like sporting events. However, Mark Cuban did not buy into the idea and said no to a deal.

Lori Greiner was also of the same opinion and backed out. Daymond John said that he liked the product, but the photography market was changing ever so rapidly that he wasn’t comfortable investing in it at that point. Kevin O’Leary was the first to make an offer. However, he wanted to give the $350,000 as a loan at 18% interest for 5% of the business. This did not sound too appealing to the entrepreneurs, but they never expected what Herjavec said.

Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on
Screenshot showing Kevin O'Leary on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

He asked how much money the entrepreneurs required to give up 50% of their business and make it a full partnership. This seemed to agitate them a little bit, but the shark made it clear quickly that it was only a question and not an offer. Herjavec then said that he would be willing to offer a whopping $700,000 for 20% of the business, as 10% was too little. This was an acceptable offer, and the deal was struck.

 

While Cuban was not involved in the deal, fans of the show could not help but notice the back and forth between him and the entrepreneurs. Spencer and Glenn showed a picture of the shark during their pitch and said, “I mean, if we could make this guy look good.” Obviously, it was a joke, but some fans felt differently.

“Mark couldn't get over the joke the made about him in the beginning. Shows you how tough Mr. Wonderful is,” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “Mark cant handle nuthinn...  he will sure laugh if people mess w Kevin though,” quipped another. “Mark does not like being the butt of anyone’s joke,” one more fan commented.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey over his insensitive dig at elderly player: 'Nasty work...'
Fans were not happy about showcasing a loss on YouTube and social media.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant tucks himself into bed and plays with a dog — ends up with a 6-figure deal
The entrepreneurs even got a couple of sharks to lie down, and they loved the experience.
7 hours ago
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Herjavec recognizes 'Shark Tank' contestants from his wedding and give them a massive deal
Herjavec loved the product and understood its potential even when most of his colleagues didn't.
10 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a guitar that belonged to rock legend — then he showed up at the store
Phil Collen and his band need no introduction as they are considered legends in their genre.
11 hours ago
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pop Culture Jeopardy' fans think the show is going to be canceled soon and they have got proof
The original version has been ruling TV screens and hearts for decades now.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the value of his 100-year-old vases
The guest said that his daughter had purchased them at an estate auction for around $300.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' was almost given a different name by Merv Griffin and it might have changed its history
The name inadvertently came from an executive and became iconic for decades.
1 day ago
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
ECONOMY & WORK
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
The guest was happy with the valuation, and fans got to learn a cool story about a big guitar brand.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
The idea of owning human remains, no matter how old, was not something Harrison was a fan of.
2 days ago
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
This was a much-needed result for fans who had been clamoring for a Bonus Round winner for weeks.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
“Coming into the end there, you’ve got no money. Then that one tossup and then all of a sudden $44,000,” host Ryan Seacrest reacted to the win.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
Several Walmart employees also jumped in to explain things in response to the video.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
It's unusual to see objects literally from out of this world on the show, and incredibly fascinating.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
4 days ago