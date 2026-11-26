Your 401(k) Balance Isn’t All Yours, Warns Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution Chuck Oliver: Your 401(k) Balance Isn’t All Yours By Market Realist Team Nov. 26 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET Source: Magnific

Savers should be aiming at a larger number. The IRS set the 2027 401(k) contribution limit at $25,500, and workers between 60 and 63 can now stash up to $37,250 with the enhanced catch-up. Putting more into your 401(k) feels like pure progress. But according to Chuck Oliver of The Hidden Wealth Solution, a wealth strategist with more than three decades in retirement tax planning, the balance on that statement hides something most savers never consider. “Your 401(k) shows one number,” Oliver says. “But you own it with the IRS. They just haven’t told you their cut yet.”

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The Partner You Never Chose

A traditional 401(k) or IRA is money that has never been taxed. Every dollar that comes out in retirement is taxed as ordinary income at the rates in the year you withdraw it. That means a $1 million balance isn’t $1 million of spendable money: it’s $1 million minus a tax bill nobody has calculated yet, owed to a partner who sets a price later. The bigger the balance, the bigger that unknown. That matters because rates, though currently historically low, tend to fluctuate. The top federal rate was 94% in 1944 and sat at 70% through much of the 1970s; today it’s 37%.

“Permanent isn’t written in pen when it comes to the tax code,” says Chuck Oliver. “It’s written in pencil. If you’ve deferred everything into one account, you’ve bet your whole retirement on rates never going up. That’s a strange bet to make against a government that’s $40 trillion in debt.”

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Three Buckets, Not One

The fix Chuck Oliver pushes is tax diversification. He specifically recommends spreading retirement money across three kinds of accounts that each get taxed differently. The first is taxable: a regular brokerage account, where you’ve already paid tax on the principal and owe only capital-gains tax on the growth. The second is tax-deferred: the traditional 401(k) or IRA, taxed as ordinary income on the way out. The third is tax-free: a Roth account or a health savings account, where qualified withdrawals come out untaxed. Each bucket is a different lever, and the point of holding all three is that you have options. You can decide, year by year, where the next dollar of income comes from.

Most people retire with almost everything in the middle bucket and little in the other two. That leaves them with no dials to turn. “When all your money is taxable the same way, you’ve handed away your control,” Oliver says. “The retiree with three buckets decides which one to pull from each year. He can hold his income under the line that taxes his Social Security, under the line that raises his Medicare premium, or under the next bracket. Meanwhile, the one-bucket retiree takes what he’s given and pays what he’s told.”

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The Years That Decide It

Building the tax-free bucket takes time, and the best window is narrower than people think. Chuck Oliver and his team at The Hidden Wealth Solution call it the golden window: the years between roughly 63 and the start of required minimum distributions at 73 or 75, when a retiree controls their own bracket before withdrawals are forced. It’s the stretch to move money out of the tax-deferred bucket at today’s known rates, through measured Roth conversions, rather than leaving it to be taxed later at rates nobody can promise.

The current law adds a reason to act. A temporary $6,000 senior deduction for taxpayers 65 and older runs only through 2028, which can make a conversion cheaper now than it will be after the window closes. The math is friendlier than people expect: a married couple both 65 or older can withdraw roughly $47,500 in 2026 at little or no federal tax when the standard deduction, the age-65 add-ons, and that senior deduction stack. “Most people sleep straight through the golden window,” Oliver says. “Then a required distribution starts, and suddenly the IRS is setting the schedule instead of you.”

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The Bucket That Protects Your Heirs

The three buckets matter again at the very end, in a way most families miss. Money in a Roth passes to heirs income-tax-free, whereas a traditional IRA does the opposite. Under current rules, most non-spouse heirs must empty an inherited account within 10 years, usually during their peak earning years, stacking those withdrawals on top of their salary at higher rates. “You can spend decades deferring tax and leave your kids a tax bill you never saw coming,” Oliver says. “And you can convert your own IRA to a Roth, but your children can’t convert the one they inherit. The window to fix that closes the day you’re gone.”

How Chuck Oliver and The Hidden Wealth Solution Build the Buckets

Chuck Oliver and his team at The Hidden Wealth Solution work through the problem tax-first, because taxes impact everything. In practice, that means funding the Roth and HSA buckets during working years, keeping a taxable account for flexibility, and converting tax-deferred money in deliberate, bracket-aware slices once the golden window opens. And as Oliver notes, a Roth conversion is the wrong move for plenty of people who consider it, and it only works when the numbers hold up. “Don’t convert because it’s trendy,” he says. “Convert because you controlled your situation and it paid off. The goal is to have more than one place to pull from when the tax rules change again. And they always change again.”

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What You Keep Matters Most

As Chuck Oliver notes, the statement balance is the number people chase and the wrong one to measure by. What matters is how much survives the tax on the way out, and that is decided years earlier by how the money was positioned. Turning a balance into kept income happens long before the first withdrawal; it’s impacted by how the three buckets were filled. Retirees and business owners can find the tools Oliver uses and the questions he answers most often in The Hidden Wealth Solution’s FAQ.

“What you keep matters most,” Oliver says. “Two people can retire with the same balance and end up with wildly different spendable income. The difference is who planned for the partner.”

About Chuck Oliver and The Hidden Wealth Solution