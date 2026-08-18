Why Some Discontinued Rolex Watches Are Now Worth More Than They Cost New A group of Rolex watches are actually worth more now than when they are new. By Market Realist Team Aug. 17 2026, Published 10:55 p.m. ET Source: Diamond Banc How Much Are They Worth?

Walk into a room of collectors and mention a Rolex Submariner "Kermit," the green-bezel reference Rolex stopped making years ago, and you'll get a reaction most consumer goods never earn: people will tell you what it's worth today, not what it cost when it was new. In a lot of cases, today's number is higher. Sometimes by a lot.

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That's a strange thing for a manufactured object to do. Cars depreciate the moment they leave the lot. Electronics are worth a fraction of retail within a year. But a subset of Rolex references have quietly built something closer to a market than a price list, with its own supply constraints, demand cycles, and increasingly, its own data.

Why the Secondary Market Diverges From the Sticker Price

Rolex doesn't discount, and it doesn't oversupply. When a reference gets discontinued, like the two-tone green Submariner, the existing supply is all there's ever going to be. Demand doesn't disappear with the model; if anything, discontinuation adds a scarcity premium on top of whatever collector demand already existed. Add a specific dial color, a movement upgrade, or a short production run, and you get references that trade meaningfully above their original retail price on the resale market, even years after Rolex moved on to the next version.

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This is the part that trips people up: the number their watch could actually sell for has very little to do with what it cost, what a jeweler quoted them a decade ago, or what's printed on an old insurance rider. It's set by what similar watches are actually changing hands for right now, such as auction results, dealer sales, and marketplace comps, updated in something close to real time.

The Appraisal You Have Isn't the Number You'd Actually Get

Most people's only exposure to a "watch valuation" is an insurance appraisal, and that number is built for a completely different purpose. Insurance appraisals are designed to cover full retail replacement cost, which is what it would take to walk into a store and buy the same watch new, plus a cushion. They're intentionally generous, because underwriters would rather overpay a claim than underinsure a client.

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That's a reasonable number for a policy. It's a misleading number if you're trying to figure out what a buyer would actually pay you for the watch you're holding. Fair-market resale value and insurance-replacement value are answering two different questions, and conflating them is why so many people assume their watch is either worth far more or far less than it actually is when they finally decide to sell.

How a Fair-Market Offer Actually Gets Built

This is where the process matters as much as the math. A credible resale offer isn't a guess pulled from a price guide; it's built from actual transaction data. This includes what comparable references, conditions, and box/paper configurations have recently sold for on the secondary market, cross-checked against real-time trading activity rather than a static list price.

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Diamond Banc, which buys pre-owned Rolex watches outright and also lends against them, prices offers this way rather than off insurance-style replacement figures, and its in-house specialists authenticate serial numbers, movements, and case markings at no charge before a final number is issued. Someone curious what a specific reference is actually worth right now, rather than what a decade-old appraisal says, can request a market-based offer on a Rolex and get a same-day, no-obligation number to compare against.

The Takeaway