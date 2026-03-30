People Are Freaking Out Over This Massive Goodwill in Florida
Florida’s largest Goodwill store is located in Orlando, Florida. The store is actually one of the largest in the U.S., behind the one in Seattle.
Florida is widely known for its year-round warm weather and beautiful beaches, but did you know it’s also home to a massive Goodwill store, like one of the largest in the country?
While the Goodwill located in Seattle, Wash., is widely recognized as the largest flagship location, another notably large Goodwill store is actually located in Orlando, Fla. Yep, the same city Mickey Mouse calls home!
Keep reading to find out exactly where it’s located and how shoppers are rating the selection.
Florida’s largest Goodwill store is located in Orlando.
When you think of Orlando, you typically associate it with theme parks (and tourists), because it’s home to some of the most widely known, we’re talking Disney World, Universal Studios, Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT. But Orlando is also home to the largest Goodwill in the state of Florida (and one of the largest retail locations in the country).
Florida’s largest Goodwill is located at 7531 South Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, Fla., and according to TikToker @beercutieandfoodie, it underwent a major expansion, perhaps to better accommodate the massive amount of used items it takes in and sells.
The TikToker took viewers on a quick trip through the store after some of the remodel had been completed, and she only had nice things to say.
She complimented the store’s organization, selection, and cleanliness, which can be an issue for select Goodwill stores (if you’ve been to these, you know). She also said it had a nice VHS and vinyl selection to choose from. In her video, there does seem to be an endless amount of shoes and DVDs, not to mention rows and rows of clothes that looked nicely organized.
The Orlando Goodwill remodeling was part of a $20 million project, per WFTV 9, that included renovating the South Orange Blossom Trail campus, which includes the donation processing and support facilities connected to the store’s building. While many noted that the renovation took a long time to complete, based on customer feedback, it seems to have been well worth the wait. However, some folks still have a few complaints.
Some folks say the largest Goodwill in Florida has ridiculously high prices.
While the Goodwill Orlando location on South Orange Blossom Trail has earned the title of being the largest in the state, it’s also gained a reputation for being quite pricey. In the comments of @beercutieandfoodie’s video, one person wrote, “it’s so expensive!” while another echoed a similar sentiment: “Way overpriced.”
But this wouldn’t be the first time Goodwill’s pricing has been called into question, as many shoppers across the country have flagged the chain for marking up used items, some even suggesting prices can come close to what you’d pay for something new at a retail store like Walmart.
And at this particular location, you might come across more of those higher-priced items, since it features a boutique area reserved for more expensive finds, as TikToker @colleenthemachine_ pointed out in her video.
That said, if you’re into thrifting, or just want to check out one of the largest Goodwill stores around, the Orlando location is definitely worth making a pit stop for.