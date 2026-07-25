Alexandra Gendenberg Says Beauty Brands Cannot Win Retail Placement Without Retail Execution The brand growth and retail strategist believes getting into Sephora, H&M, or a med spa network is only the beginning. What happens after placement is where brands actually win or lose. By Reese Watson July 25 2026, Published 7:33 a.m. ET Source: Alexandra Gendenberg

A beauty product can land on the right shelf and still disappear. The packaging may be polished. The campaign may be strong. The founder may have built real digital excitement before the launch. But when a customer walks into a store, pauses for a few seconds, and looks for a reason to care, the brand has to perform in a completely different environment. Alexandra Gendenberg has seen that moment from inside the industry. As a beauty industry expert and retail strategist with 15 years of experience across education, sales, brand launches, and international retail, she believes too many beauty brands treat placement as the victory.

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In her view, it is only the beginning. “Getting into retail is not the win people think it is,” Gendenberg says. “The real test begins after the placement. That is when the brand has to prove it can educate, convert, and keep its promise in front of the consumer.”

That message has become more urgent as beauty brands move between digital channels and physical retail. The DTC-to-retail path has become one of the industry’s dominant conversations. A brand can build awareness online, gather a loyal following, and then move into a major retail environment with serious momentum. Rhode’s Sephora launch has become one of the most visible examples of that path.

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Gendenberg understands why founders are drawn to that model. Digital equity can give a brand leverage. A strong audience can help open doors. But she also sees the risk in assuming online excitement will automatically become store performance. “Digital demand gives you attention,” she says. “Retail asks whether you can turn that attention into trust when the customer is standing in front of the shelf.”

That difference is where many brands struggle. A customer scrolling through a brand’s content has time to absorb the voice, the founder story, the reviews, and the before-and-after language. A customer in physical retail may give the product only a few seconds before moving on. The associate on the floor may be the difference between a missed opportunity and a sale.

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“The shelf does not sell itself,” Gendenberg says. “The person standing in front of it does.” For her, retail execution includes every detail that happens after distribution is secured. Staff education. In-store storytelling. Planogram strategy. Campaign coordination. Sell-through planning. Product positioning. The language associates use when they explain the brand. The way a customer understands the product in half a minute. All of it matters.

A product may have excellent formulation and still fail if the sales team does not know how to communicate it. A brand may have a passionate online audience and still lose momentum if the in-store experience feels disconnected. A launch may generate press and still underperform if the retail staff cannot explain who the product is for and why it belongs there.

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“I have seen brilliant products lose momentum because the infrastructure was not there,” Gendenberg says. “It was not always a product problem. It was an education problem, a positioning problem, or an execution problem.”

Gendenberg’s authority on that issue comes from having worked inside the systems brands depend on once they enter retail. At 23, she became Nationwide Training Manager for Sweden, overseeing education for Shiseido, La Prairie, and a national retail network that included major beauty environments. She has trained thousands of beauty professionals across Sweden and the Nordic region, worked across retail networks connected to Sephora and H&M, and built experience turning product knowledge into customer-facing performance.

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Her commercial track record also reflects that same execution mindset. She was named #3 Bronze Sales Crusader of the Year Worldwide for k18 in 2022 and ranked among the Top 20 sales representatives across EMEA for ELEVEN Australia. She later architected the Nordic retail launch of The Every into H&M across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

Those details matter because retail is not one action. It is a system. “When a brand enters a retailer, every part of the brand gets tested,” she says. “The product, the message, the training, the packaging, the price point, the team, the campaign. If one piece is unclear, the customer feels it.”

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The problem often begins before the retail pitch. Many brands have not made a clear enough decision about where they belong. They chase the retailer they want rather than the channel that fits the product. A brand may want Sephora when it belongs in a med spa environment. A salon-professional line may lose credibility by moving mass-market too soon. A cosmeceutical product may need clinical education before it can succeed in a broader retail setting.

Gendenberg sees those mistakes as expensive and avoidable. “Retail will expose a brand’s confusion very quickly,” she says. “If the founder has not decided who the product is for and why that channel makes sense, the customer will feel that uncertainty.”

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That point is especially important as the lines between luxury skincare, med spa, wellness, spa, and clinical aesthetics continue to blur. Consumers are more informed, more selective, and less patient with brands that make vague promises. They want products that fit their values, needs, and routines. They also want beauty professionals who can explain products with knowledge rather than pressure.

Gendenberg believes the education gap is one of the industry’s most underestimated challenges, particularly in the U.S. She sees enormous opportunity to raise the standard of how beauty professionals are trained. Product knowledge is no longer enough. A strong beauty professional must understand the science, the brand philosophy, the emotional experience, and the consumer’s relationship with self-care.

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“A well-trained professional is worth more than any campaign,” she says. “When the person representing the brand truly understands what they are selling, everything improves. Conversion improves. Retention improves. Trust improves.”

That belief reflects her broader philosophy of beauty. She does not believe sales should be built on insecurity. The consumer has moved past the old language of correction and fixing. Brands that still train teams to point out flaws and sell solutions are missing the shift toward preservation, celebration, and wellbeing. For more information on Alexandra Gendenberg, visit her LinkedIn.

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For Gendenberg, that shift changes retail education too. A sales professional should not make a customer feel diagnosed. They should make the customer feel understood. “The experience has to leave someone feeling seen, not sold to,” she says. “That is what builds loyalty.”