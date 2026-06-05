Why Unexpected Appliance Repairs Derail Household Budgets How unexpected expenditures can do serious damage to your household budget, and why a home warranty can be the critical differentiating factor. By Market Realist Team June 5 2026, Published 11:38 a.m. ET Source: Select Home Warranty

Your home is your safe space, away from the rest of the world. Within the confines of your home is where you keep everything that truly matters most to you: your cherished possessions, your valuable belongings, and of course, your beloved family members. The world beyond the walls of your house is out of your control, full of unpredictable variables. But you undoubtedly see your home as a shelter from this storm; somewhere where you can feel at peace. This begs the question: what do you do when unpredictability comes into your home?

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Unexpected appliance repairs pose a substantial threat to homeowners across the country. Just when you think you can finally relax and find comfort in your home, something goes wrong, requiring not only maintenance but also costly repairs. This can be detrimental to your peace of mind and also to your household budget. That is, of course, if you don’t have a home warranty plan, such as those provided by Select Home Warranty.

About Home Warranties

For many people, a home warranty is viewed as an optional expenditure. However, having a home warranty can be the difference between an unexpected appliance repair being just a momentary issue or something that drains your entire savings account. To this end, home warranty professionals advise that a home warranty should not be optional; it can be an important safeguard.

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Select Home Warranty, a top home warranty provider, is also the official home warranty provider of the Dallas Cowboys. The team strives to provide affordable and reasonable home warranty solutions to Americans across the country, and through their partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, they are growing closer to that ambitious goal.

Why Modern Appliances Break Down More Often

Over the past few decades, technology has come a long way in a relatively short period of time. The technology that your parents grew up with was significantly different from the technology you grew up with, and that’s actually part of the problem when it comes to appliance repairs. While the evolving status of technology brings many benefits with it, one drawback is that it has become more difficult to get the right parts for appliance repairs. Modern appliances are often very complex pieces of machinery that require specific components to function correctly, and finding those exact parts can come at a high cost.

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In addition, modern appliances fail more frequently, and manufacturer warranties are limited. Thus, having a home warranty provides a safety net for homeowners that can prove essential. Beyond merely protecting the house itself, a home warranty also extends to all of the major appliances inside the home. Because of this, a home warranty can serve as a financial planning tool for homeowners and landlords alike.

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