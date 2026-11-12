The Rental Cap Rate Illusion: Why Single-Family Landlords Are Repricing Returns After the 2026 Insurance and Property Tax Reset Single-family rental returns can look attractive on paper in 2026, with higher headline yields, softer acquisition prices, and institutional money moving back into the market. The problem is what sits underneath those numbers. By Market Realist Team Nov. 12 2026, Updated 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Magnific

Single-family rental returns can look attractive on paper in 2026, with higher headline yields, softer acquisition prices, and institutional money moving back into the market. The problem is what sits underneath those numbers.

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That headline yield is gross. Two line items that used to be rounding errors on a rental pro forma, insurance and property tax, now decide whether a single-family rental clears its cost of capital. Landlords who underwrote deals in 2021 are opening 2026 renewal packets and finding out the return they bought no longer exists.

The 2021 Underwrite Assumed a World That Stopped Existing

The single-family rental thesis that ran from roughly 2015 to 2021 rested on a handful of assumptions that felt permanent. Home prices would appreciate. Rents would rise faster than expenses. Insurance was a small, predictable line, and property taxes drifted up on a straight line you could model in a spreadsheet. None of those assumptions survived intact. Appreciation slowed, and rent growth normalized off its pandemic sugar high. The two expense lines investors barely stress-tested have compounded at rates that would make a growth stock blush. The cap rate on the listing sheet is still calculated the old way, even though the operating reality has moved on.

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Insurance Has Turned Into a Repricing Event

Landlord policies usually cost more than owner-occupied ones because of liability exposure and loss-of-rents coverage. What's new is the base they're multiplying against. Premiums have risen for years running, deductibles have climbed, and carriers have pulled back from geographies where the loss ratios stopped working.

The knock-on effect is what matters for return math. A Federal Reserve analysis of multifamily buildings found insurance costs climbed to $68 per unit per month in 2024, up from $39 in 2019, roughly a 75% real increase, with a measurable share pushed through to tenants as higher rent. Single-family portfolios are absorbing the same pressure without the pricing power of a 200-unit garden complex. Gross yield doesn't move when premiums double. Net yield does. That's the illusion.

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Property Taxes Reset on a Schedule Landlords Don't Control

Insurance renews annually and moves in visible steps. Property tax assessments move on the assessor's calendar, in jumps that can lag the market by two or three years and then arrive all at once. A house bought in 2021 at a pandemic-era price is now sitting in a jurisdiction that has finally caught up with what it paid. The reassessment shows up as a permanent shift in the operating cost stack. Two factors make this harder to model than insurance:

Timing lag. Reassessment cycles vary by jurisdiction, and a property can go years looking cheap on taxes before a single cycle catches it up.

Appeal ceilings. Some jurisdictions cap annual increases for owner-occupants but not for investment properties, so landlords often absorb the full swing.

Policy drift. State legislatures have been active on property tax reform, and some proposals in play would treat non-owner-occupied and short-term rental properties as a separate class with its own rate.

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Some Repriced Deals Still Work, and Some Don't

Some single-family rentals still clear the new math. The deals that survive the reset tend to share a few features: fixed-rate debt locked in before the rate cycle turned, insurance markets that haven't been abandoned by carriers, tax jurisdictions with reasonable assessment practices, and rent levels that leave room for expense pass-through without pricing the tenant out. Owners in those positions are still earning a defensible risk-adjusted return.

The deals that don't survive share a different profile. Variable financing or a maturing balloon. A property in a catastrophe-exposed insurance market where renewal quotes now arrive with caveats. A jurisdiction mid-way through a reassessment cycle that hasn't finished repricing the tax roll. Rent at the top of what the local market will bear, with no room to raise it further. These owners are the ones listing at prices that would have looked crazy two years ago.

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For owners on the edge, the operating side is where marginal deals get saved. Faster turns, tighter tenant screening, disciplined maintenance spend, and an honest read on rentable rent rather than aspirational rent all move the net number. That's the case for hiring a disciplined operator, whether that means an internal team or an outside firm like a professional property manager, to protect the yield the pro forma no longer delivers on autopilot.

Underwrite the 2026 Number, Not the 2021 One

Single-family rentals haven't stopped working. The number you underwrite to has changed. A buyer today who models insurance at last year's premium, taxes at the current bill rather than the post-reassessment bill, and rent growth at the pandemic trendline isn't being conservative. They're staring at a mirage.