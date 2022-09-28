Landlord Threatens to Evict Tenant for Using A/C, Gets Dragged by Internet

"All utilities are included in the lease, and they run the A/C at 70 degrees 24/7, causing it to back up," the landlord explained. "Every time that happens, I have to send the HVAC guy out that costs me an average of $350 or so to fix it... it happens once [every] two months."

She went on to add that they are on a one-year lease, and her tenants have been advised to keep the A/C at 75 or higher during the day, or 72 and higher in the evening, "but they don't care."