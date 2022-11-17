The House From 'The Goonies' Just Hit the Market, and It May Sell Pretty Fast
It isn't often you get the opportunity to own a legitimate bit of Hollywood history, but anyone who lives in Oregon or would be willing to move there has the opportunity to do just that. News recently broke that the house from The Goonies, the 1985 cult classic whose reputation has only grown in the years since, is now for sale.
Keep reading for all of the details on The Goonies house and the listing. It isn't expected to be on the market for long!
'The Goonies' house is officially on the market.
The house, which features views of the Pacific Ocean meeting the Columbia River, has an asking price of $1.65 million, and the agency behind the sale says they've already heard from interested buyers.
“We’ve heard from fans and we’re talking to real estate agents and buyers who have been pre-approved for a mortgage,” listing agent Jordan Miller of John L. Scott Real Estate told The Oregonian.
Ever since the movie was first released, fans have made pilgrimages to Astoria with the goal of catching a glimpse of the house, which has always been privately owned and is therefore usually off-limits to even the most eager of fans.
The house, which sits at 368 38th St., is a key plot point in the movie, and it's also a nice house even if you know nothing about the movie.
'The Goonies' battled to save the house from developers.
One of the running through lines in The Goonies is the fight to keep the house, which is where brothers Brand and Mikey Walsh live, from developers. The Walsh brothers were played by Josh Brolin and Sean Astin, who both had long careers in Hollywood after the film's release when they were both still kids. Although the movie is almost 40 years old now, the fandom around it has continued to grow.
Fans used to be allowed into 'The Goonies' house.
Sandi Preston, who bought the home in 2001, used to occasionally let fans in before she restored the house. She told The Oregonian that most fans were respectful, although some tried to tear pieces of wallpaper or other small things off the walls in order to leave with a souvenir. Eventually, she closed the doors except for Goonies Day Tours, which were organized once a year to celebrate the film's anniversary.
The house is 1,935 square feet and features some modern upgrades that were installed when the home was renovated. It features three bedrooms, as well as a converted attic that has been used as a fourth bedroom. The house also features an unfinished basement where Steven Spielberg set up an office while the movie was being filmed. Spielberg wrote the story for The Goonies, which was eventually turned into a script by Christopher Columbus.
“My client is looking for a buyer who will love the property as much as she has for 21 years,” Jordan Miller explained. “It’s up to the new owner to make it look like the movie if that’s their joy or keep the upgrades and restoration befitting one of the oldest houses in the first permanent American settlement west of the Rocky Mountains.”