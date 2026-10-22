Can Owners Sell a Luxury Home in Los Angeles Quickly? Homes Are Now Taking Much Longer to Sell Supply was tighter and sales were higher in Los Angeles County in August than a year earlier, yet the median time to sell a single-family home lengthened, according to the California Association of Realtors. By Market Realist Team Oct. 22 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Envato

California homes sold faster in August than a year earlier. The median number of days it took to sell a single-family home statewide was 28, down from 31 in August 2025, according to the California Association of Realtors' August 2026 home sales and price report. Los Angeles County moved the other way. In the county, the median number of days it took to sell an existing single-family home was 30 in August, up from 28 a year earlier.

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For owners trying to sell a luxury home in Los Angeles quickly, both numbers mark the midpoint of a much broader market. At the top of the Westside market, where far fewer homes trade each month, a median offers little guidance on any single sale.

County Supply Fell From a Year Earlier as Selling Times Lengthened

Los Angeles County ended the summer with less supply relative to sales than a year earlier. The county’s Unsold Inventory Index, which measures how long current listings would last at the current sales pace, fell to 3.9 months in August from 4.3 months in August 2025, according to the association. Single-family sales also ran ahead of last year.

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The county’s median time to sell lengthened over the same period. The report gives no reason for the divergence, though the two measures track different things. The inventory index compares listings with the pace of sales, while days on market records how long the homes that sold took to find a buyer. A county can therefore show tighter supply and longer selling times in the same month. At the state level, homes priced at $1 million or more made up a smaller share of sales for the third consecutive month, the association reported.

The County Median Is Only Part of the Story

A county median price of $946,950 sits far below the price of a Westside estate in Bel Air or Beverly Hills. The Valerie Fitzgerald Group, which has closed more than $3.5 billion in Los Angeles luxury real estate across Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Malibu, and the Westside, represents sellers in a price tier the report does not isolate.

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In the firm's experience across Bel Air and Beverly Hills, an estate above roughly $5 million often has only a handful of comparable recent sales, so setting the list price depends on a close reading of individual transactions rather than a countywide median. Buyers at that level, in the firm's experience, usually work with an agent before they begin looking, so much of the interest in an estate arrives through other agents before the home is widely advertised. Those conditions tie the pace of a luxury sale to the listing agent's pricing judgment and buyer relationships, the factors at the center of the firm's guidance for owners deciding how to choose a luxury listing agent in Los Angeles.

"There are a lot of buyers in this market and not much for them to buy," said Valerie Fitzgerald, Founder and CEO of The Valerie Fitzgerald Group. "That is an advantage for a seller only if the home is priced and presented for the buyer who is out there today, instead of the one who was out there two years ago."

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Reviewing a Luxury Listing After a Slow Start

The firm reports that a correctly priced luxury home tends to draw its most serious interest in its first two to three weeks on the market, when buyers and agents already watching that price range see it for the first time. The observation concerns buyer interest rather than closing dates, and in the firm’s experience, luxury homes generally take longer to sell than the broader market.

When that early interest does not produce offers, a stalled listing can be reviewed before the price is cut. Showing activity measured against competing listings indicates whether the home reached buyers, and feedback from buyers’ agents shows whether the presentation or the price is holding it back.

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“A price cut mostly brings back buyers who already passed on the house, and now they’re looking for a deal,” Fitzgerald said. “If the right buyer never came through in those first three weeks, I go find that buyer before I ask a seller to give up a dollar.” Agents can still see a home’s past listing and price history after it is relisted. Relisting tends to help when something substantive has changed, such as how the home is presented or who represents it.