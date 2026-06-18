Inside David Gebbia's Multimillion-Dollar World: Mansions, Markets and Miami David Gebbia’s reported $150 million net worth comes from decades in finance, plus newer moves in media and real estate. By Mark Pygas June 17 2026, Published 8:07 p.m. ET Source: Lost Media David Gebbia

David Gebbia may be familiar to Bravo fans because of his former marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Carlton Gebbia, but his money story is much bigger than reality TV. Celebrity Net Worth lists the businessman's fortune at $150 million, built over decades inside one of Wall Street's most ambitious dynasties.

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Source: Lost Media David Gebbia has spent more than 30 years in financial services.

The Gebbia family's wealth has also shown up in real estate. In June 2026, Entrepreneur reported that the family has built a $50 million-plus South Florida real estate footprint, with properties across Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale and other high-end markets.

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Source: Lost Media David Gebbia's fortune includes a $50 million-plus South Florida real estate footprint.

And it's not just the Sunshine State. In 2026, Siebert signed a 10-year lease for the penthouse of The NOW at 8497 West Sunset Boulevard, moving its Los Angeles operations to the famed Sunset Strip.

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Source: Lost Media David Gebbia is moving Siebert's Los Angeles operations to the Sunset Strip.

The West Hollywood move fits where the business is heading. Last year, Gebbia Media acquired Big Machine Rock, bringing acts including Daughtry, Badflower and Sammy Hagar into the company’s orbit. For David, the music side is personal. "Growing up with incredible music by iconic artists like Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, and The Doors, I recognize the importance of bringing rock to a new generation of listeners and fans," he said when the Big Machine Rock deal closed. “This acquisition allows us to further our mission of empowering artists through investment in robust catalogs and cross-platform expansion."

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Source: Lost Media David Gebbia moves easily among entertainment heavyweights.

Gebbia Media has also moved into television with Tactical Wealth, a Newsmax 2 series hosted by former Navy SEAL Kaj Larsen. Guests have included self-made billionaire John Paul DeJoria, the Paul Mitchell and Patrón co-founder; Rob O'Neill, the operator known for the raid that killed Osama bin Laden; and retired four-star General Laura Richardson.

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Source: Lost Media Caption: David Gebbia's media business now spans music, television, and podcasting.

“Podcasts have become one of the most powerful ways to build trust and deliver value, and now that format is moving onto television in a bigger way,” David explained in March, praising the show for having “a clear audience, a strong voice, and a mission that matters.”

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Source: Lost Media David Gebbia lives the high life beyond the boardroom.

Long before the latest media push, the executive’s lifestyle was already part of the public record. In 2018, his former Beverly Hills-area mansion with Carlton hit the market for $22 million, giving Bravo fans a look inside a Gothic-inspired estate with a theater, pool, spa and six-car garage. These days, that mansion is just a footnote in a portfolio that spans Wall Street, South Florida and the Sunset Strip.