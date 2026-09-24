The Hidden Costs of Self-Employment That No One Realizes Going self-employed usually starts with a number in mind: what you'll charge, what you'll earn, maybe what you'll save by skipping the commute and the office wardrobe. By Market Realist Team Sept. 24 2026, Published 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

Going self-employed usually starts with a number in mind: what you'll charge, what you'll earn, maybe what you'll save by skipping the commute and the office wardrobe. What rarely makes it into that first budget is everything that used to happen quietly in the background of a paycheck. An employer was covering more than people realize, and once that stops, the costs don't disappear. They just move onto a personal balance sheet, usually without warning.

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The tax bill gets bigger, not smaller

The most common surprise is self-employment tax. As an employee, half of Social Security and Medicare contributions come out of a paycheck automatically, and the employer quietly covers the other half. Self-employed workers pay both halves themselves, currently 15.3 percent on net earnings, on top of regular income tax. Many new freelancers also don't realize they're required to make quarterly estimated tax payments. Skip that step, and it's common to end up owing far more than expected at tax time, sometimes with penalties attached for underpayment along the way.

Business insurance is a necessity, not an afterthought

This is one of the least anticipated expenses, and one of the most important. Once someone is running their own business, even solo, personal insurance often stops covering them the way they assume it does. A freelancer whose equipment is stolen or who is sued after a client is injured during a home visit may find that homeowners insurance simply doesn't apply, which is where general liability insurance is designed to step in. A consultant whose advice leads to a client's financial loss faces a different kind of exposure entirely, one that professional liability insurance covers and general liability does not.

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Fortunately, pricing this out is usually less painful than people expect. biBerk, a Berkshire Hathaway company, underwrites its small business policies through Berkshire Hathaway carriers rated A++ (Superior) by AM Best, the highest rating the agency issues, and lets business owners get a quote online in a single sitting rather than working through an agent. For someone newly self-employed trying to figure out what coverage actually applies to them, that's one less unknown in an already uncertain first year.

Health insurance stops being someone else's problem

Employer-sponsored health plans are often subsidized well beyond what employees see on their paycheck. Once that goes away, the full premium lands on the individual, and it's rarely small. Marketplace plans, COBRA, or private coverage can easily run several hundred dollars a month for a single person, more for a family, and that's before deductibles and out-of-pocket costs. This is one of the first line items new freelancers underestimate, largely because they never saw the real cost while employed.

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No paid time off means every day off is unpaid

Sick days, vacation days, holidays, and parental leave typically disappear the moment self-employment starts. That's not just a lifestyle adjustment; it's a financial one. A single week of illness or a family emergency isn't just lost income, it's income that has to be made up somewhere else in the year, or planned for in advance through savings that many new business owners haven't built yet.

Retirement savings become a solo project

Employer 401(k) matching is effectively free money that disappears entirely for the self-employed. Building retirement savings now requires actively opening and funding a SEP IRA, Solo 401(k), or similar account, with no employer match and no automatic payroll deduction. It's easy to deprioritize when cash flow is unpredictable, and that's often how retirement contributions end up falling behind without anyone quite deciding to let it happen.

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Irregular income changes how every other cost behaves

Even after accounting for taxes, insurance, and lost benefits, self-employment introduces a less obvious cost: the price of unpredictability itself. Income that varies month to month makes it harder to budget for annual expenses, harder to qualify for loans or mortgages, and harder to save consistently. Financial advisors often recommend self-employed workers build a larger emergency fund than traditional employees, sometimes six months of expenses or more, specifically to smooth over the gaps that a steady paycheck used to handle automatically.

Software, tools, and the invisible overhead

Employers also absorb dozens of small costs that go unnoticed until they land on a personal card: software subscriptions, a laptop upgrade, accounting help, a home office setup, even the accountant needed just to file taxes correctly under a new business structure. None of these are dramatic on their own, but added together they form a real monthly overhead that a first-year budget rarely accounts for.

Budgeting for the real picture