Sus AI Is Turning the People-Search Market Into a Real-Time People Check Economy Sus AI is building at the intersection of consumer safety, AI-powered data aggregation, and influencer-driven distribution. By Mark Pygas June 12 2026, Published 11:02 a.m. ET Source: Sus AI

The people check industry has long been dominated by slow, expensive services built for HR departments and enterprise clients. Sus AI is positioning itself to disrupt that model entirely, targeting everyday consumers with a platform that delivers comprehensive people reports in under 30 seconds for a fraction of the traditional cost. A recent social media push featuring Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville and podcast co-host James Maas is the latest signal that the company is betting on pop culture reach to drive mainstream adoption.

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The Market Opportunity Is Significant

The global people check market was valued at over $4 billion and has been growing steadily as gig economy expansion, online dating, remote work, and marketplace platforms have created millions of new person-to-person transactions that carry real trust and safety risk. Traditional players in the space have largely ignored the consumer segment, leaving an opening for tech-forward platforms to capture users who need quick, accessible verification without enterprise pricing or friction.

What the Platform Actually Delivers

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Sus AI's infrastructure pulls from over 600 million court records, registries across all 50 states, and more than 120 social networks, aggregating more than 6 billion data points into a single report. Following each search, users receive receipts documenting the results, which can be shared. The output also includes criminal and sex offender status, identity verification, and social media profile scanning for red flags and inconsistencies. The company claims 97 percent accuracy and a 30-second average turnaround, benchmarks that would represent a meaningful technical achievement at scale in a space where data quality and retrieval speed have historically been the core competitive barriers to entry.

The Low-Cost Entry Point Drives Top-of-Funnel Volume

Sus AI's go-to-market approach leans on a $0.95 first week with a credit card required to start, a conversion model designed to reduce acquisition friction and build search volume before monetizing through paid full reports. It is a proven playbook in consumer data and SaaS markets, and when paired with influencer-driven awareness campaigns targeting audiences already primed around trust, dating, and personal safety, the unit economics can work efficiently. "Sus.ai lets you look up anyone in seconds — dates, babysitters, business partners, you name it," said the Sus AI CEO. "Real criminal records, real public data, real peace of mind. No more guessing."

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Pop Culture as a Distribution Strategy

Tapping Brandi Glanville to engage the Real Housewives audience is a deliberate distribution move. The Housewives demo skews toward exactly the consumer segment most likely to use a people-search product organically: women in dating markets, people hiring contractors, parents vetting new contacts, and anyone who has watched six seasons of financial fraud storylines and started wondering what due diligence actually looks like. Influencer campaigns that make a tech product feel culturally relevant rather than transactional tend to outperform traditional performance marketing in consumer fintech and safety app categories, and Sus AI appears to be building that playbook deliberately.

The Compliance Layer Matters

Sus AI operates outside the Fair Credit Reporting Act framework, positioning itself explicitly as a personal safety tool rather than an employment or tenant screening service. That distinction is important for investors and operators evaluating the regulatory risk profile. The FCRA compliance requirement has historically added friction and cost for people check companies trying to serve the consumer segment, and platforms that structure correctly around the personal safety use case can move faster with lower compliance overhead while still accessing the same underlying data.

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