“Silver or Gold?” Which Precious Metal Is Better to Invest in Now? As inflation rises, stock markets gyrate and geopolitical tensions flare, many investors are turning to precious metals. By Market Realist Team Aug. 10 2026, Published 1:53 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock Precious Metals

As inflation rises, stock markets gyrate and geopolitical tensions flare, many investors are turning to precious metals. Gold has always been perceived as a safe haven, but silver is often the little brother that gets the short end of the stick. But there is no one-size-fits-all answer for which investment is better, as the two metals have different qualities. What matters are your own investing objectives, the condition of the market, and your planned investment horizon.

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Silver is distinguished by its growth potential

Today, the decision to buy silver is not simply driven by the need for a hedge against volatile economic conditions. As the precious metal takes on growing importance in future-oriented sectors and its value as a store of wealth, more investors are shifting to actual bars and coins of silver. Before you invest, it’s important to do your research on reliable dealers, premiums, and storage options to figure out which approach best suits your investment goals.

One of the big differences between gold and silver is demand. Central banks hold large amounts of gold, which is generally regarded as a store of value, but much of the demand for silver comes from industry. The metal is needed for the manufacture of electronic components, solar panels, electric cars and medical devices. That means silver can benefit from long-term trends such as electrification, renewable energy, and technological advances, as well as periods of economic turmoil.

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Gold remains the classic hedge against crisis

Gold has been a safe haven for years. In periods of economic or geopolitical uncertainty, money tends to flow into the precious metal. Central banks around the world are still buying gold to diversify their holdings. This demand helps to further stabilize the market.

Gold also has the advantage of being less volatile. While it is subject to price swings as well, its long-term price performance is often more stable than silver’s. Thus, for conservative investors gold can play a big part in hedging a well-diversified portfolio.

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Significant differences in the price patterns

Both precious metals have been on the move in recent years, but not always at the same time. Sometimes silver experienced much higher price increases than gold, but proved more sensitive to interest rate and economic changes. Silver’s smaller market makes it more vulnerable to price swings, J.P. Morgan said, but strong industrial demand could give the metal some long-term stability.

Gold has also been fluctuating of late. Prices fell back briefly after hitting all-time highs at the start of the year as they faced pressure from rising bond yields and interest rate forecasts. But many analysts see scope for long-term price support from ongoing central bank gold buying.

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How Warren Buffett Would Do It

Warren Buffett is sometimes seen as holding a negative view on gold. He says gold doesn’t generate a steady income stream like a business, real estate or a farm would. He likes businesses that are profitable and that have growth potential over the long term.