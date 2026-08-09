Is Personal Training Worth the Cost? Peter Embiricos Examines the Financial Trade-Off Between Fitness and Future Healthcare Expenses Peter Embiricos Examines the Financial Trade-Off Between Fitness and Future Healthcare Expenses By Market Realist Team Aug. 9 2026, Published 3:03 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash Peter Embiricos

Personal training has always been viewed as a luxury. Depending on where you live and the trainer's experience, a single session can cost anywhere from a few dozen dollars to several hundred. For those already managing household expenses, that investment can be difficult to justify. However, with excess body weight becoming one of the largest contributors to preventable chronic disease, fitness trainer Peter Embiricos says that it’s time we start looking at the numbers of the long-term value of investing in health vs. what it costs to get sick.

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How Much Does Personal Training Cost?

Personal training prices vary considerably depending on location, qualifications, specialization, and whether sessions take place at a commercial gym, boutique fitness studio, or privately.

Across the United States, hourly rates generally fall into the following ranges: Budget gym trainer - $30–50

Commercial gym certified trainer - $50–90

Independent personal trainer - $70–120

Specialist or highly experienced trainer - $120–200

Elite performance or celebrity trainer - $250–500+

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While these figures may initially appear expensive, most clients don’t work with a trainer multiple times every week for decades.

“The American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) recommends adults perform at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week alongside strength training at least twice weekly. Many trainers recommend beginners meet with a coach two or three times per week during the first few months to develop proper technique, confidence, and consistency,” explained Embiricos.

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Once those habits become established, clients commonly reduce appointments to one weekly session or even one or two sessions each month for accountability, program adjustments, and ongoing education. According to Embiricos, “Personal training should be viewed as an investment that often evolves over time rather than a permanent expense at its highest level.”

What Does That Investment Look Like Over a Lifetime?

Because training frequency generally decreases as clients become more confident, lifetime costs vary considerably. Someone working with a trainer twice per week during their first year at approximately $75 per session would spend about $7,800.

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If they then transitioned to one session each week, annual costs would fall to roughly $3,900. Clients who only schedule monthly check-ins might spend closer to $900 to $1,500 per year while maintaining professional guidance.

Embiricos explains that many people also choose periods of more intensive coaching before important milestones, such as preparing for a marathon, recovering from pregnancy, returning after injury with medical clearance, or improving strength later in life.

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The flexibility of personal training means the investment can be tailored to both financial circumstances and individual goals.

The Financial Cost of Weight-Related Disease

Personal training represents an upfront investment, but the financial impact of preventable chronic disease is measured very differently. Weight-related conditions require ongoing medical care, prescription medications, specialist appointments, diagnostic testing, and, in some cases, surgery or rehabilitation. Those costs can continue for years or even decades after diagnosis.

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Source: Unsplash Peter Embiricos

Excess body weight is associated with an increased risk of several chronic diseases, particularly type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease, while also increasing the likelihood of developing conditions such as osteoarthritis, hypertension, sleep apnea, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, certain cancers, and chronic kidney disease.

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To put the financial comparison into perspective, it's worth looking at what three of the most common weight-related diseases can cost an individual over time.

Type 2 Diabetes

According to the American Diabetes Association, people living with diabetes incur average annual medical costs of approximately $19,700, with around $12,000 directly attributed to diabetes. These expenses include physician visits, blood glucose monitoring supplies, laboratory tests, prescription medications, and, for some patients, insulin therapy.

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As the disease progresses, complications affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes, and nerves can lead to additional treatments, hospitalizations, and specialist care, further increasing costs. Over a lifetime, these ongoing medical expenses can total hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Cardiovascular Disease

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) estimates that adults treated for heart disease incur average annual healthcare expenditures of approximately $4,900 per person. Among those requiring hospitalization, the average inpatient stay costs about $21,560, with prescription medications, outpatient care, and follow-up visits adding to ongoing expenses.

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Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis develops gradually but can become one of the most expensive long-term musculoskeletal conditions. Treatment may include physician visits, imaging, physical therapy, pain medications, and joint injections before surgery is considered. For advanced cases, total knee replacement is one of the most common treatments. Medicare estimates the average cost of an outpatient knee replacement at approximately $10,500, while privately insured or uninsured patients may face total charges exceeding $30,000 to $50,000, depending on the hospital and procedure. These costs don’t include rehabilitation, mobility aids, or time away from work during recovery.

The Hidden Career Costs of Poor Health

Healthcare expenses represent only one part of the financial picture. As chronic disease progresses, it can also affect career opportunities, workplace productivity, and long-term earning potential.

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Physically demanding professions such as firefighting, law enforcement, military service, construction, emergency medical services, commercial driving, manufacturing, and skilled trades typically require employees to meet minimum physical standards.

Even in less physically demanding occupations, chronic illness can contribute to increased absenteeism, reduced productivity, greater reliance on disability benefits, and earlier retirement. Research has also found that obesity is associated with billions of dollars in annual productivity losses across the U.S. economy through missed workdays, reduced work capacity, and disability.

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Choosing the Right Investment in Your Health

Personal training was used for this comparison because it represents one of the highest financial investments people typically make in fitness. However, that doesn't mean it's the only or best way to stay active. Many people maintain excellent health through gym memberships, running clubs, recreational sports, yoga, group fitness classes, or Pilates studios. These options are generally more affordable and may better suit an individual's lifestyle and preferences.

Where personal training stands apart is its individualized approach. Along with exercise programming, it provides education, accountability, and regular feedback. For people who have repeatedly struggled to stay consistent with self-guided workouts or group classes, that added support may be what finally helps them build lasting habits.

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And it’s still going to be cheaper – mentally, physically, and financially – than having to deal with a preventable, chronic disease.

About Peter Embiricos