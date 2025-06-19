'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid $85,000 for six spoons considered a big part of American history

Rick Harrison wasn't trying to this item for a low price as it was historically significant.

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known to be very stingy, even with precious artifacts, hence it's hard to imagine him paying close to $100,000 for a set of spoons. Yet, that is exactly what he did in an earlier episode of “Pawn Stars,” when he paid a whopping $85,000 for a set of six spoons. Of course, this wasn’t just any ordinary spoon set.

These spoons were made by one of the most iconic silversmiths in American history, and one of Harrison’s most revered people, Paul Revere. He was a silversmith in the United States of America during the 1700s, who played a pivotal role in the early years of the American Revolutionary War. In fact, he played a big role behind one of the most important events that led up to the war.

Harrison was awestruck as he saw the spoons that were made more than 200 years ago. The guest carefully handled them, wearing his gloves, as he turned them around to show the engraving of Revere’s initials. The “Pawn Stars” boss knew that this set was worth a lot of money, but still wanted trusted expert Mark Hall-Patton to take a look at it. Like Harrison, the expert was also impressed by the collection.

Screenshot showing the Paul Revere spoons. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

He confirmed that the spoons were indeed made by Revere, and that was all the encouragement Harrison needed. The guest had initially asked for $100,000 for the set but lowered it to $90,000. Ever the negotiator, Harrison said that he would pay $75,000. This was too low as far as the guest was concerned. Thankfully, the two ended up agreeing that a price of $85,000 was fair.

Paul Revere could be considered one of the freedom fighters of America against the British Empire. As he was looking at the spoons, Hall-Patton revealed that the silversmith was a part of a group called The Sons of Liberty. He said that it was an underground organization that spied on the British.

Screenshot showing the expert handling the spoons. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The Sons of Liberty were instrumental in carrying out the Boston Tea Party in 1773, which was an important event in America’s fight for independence. Another unique thing about Revere was that he was a silversmith who also knew how to engrave. This could be seen in the designs of the spoons and the fact that he had engraved his initials behind each spoon.

One of the efforts of Revere that is most renowned during the fight for independence was his midnight ride in 1775. It is claimed that the silversmith in the dark of the night of April 18, 1775 to alert the American forces in the Province of Massachusetts Bay that the British were on their way. That certainly helped out a lot of soldiers.