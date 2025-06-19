ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid $85,000 for six spoons considered a big part of American history

Rick Harrison wasn't trying to this item for a low price as it was historically significant.
PUBLISHED 39 MINUTES AGO
Rick Harrison with the owner of the spoons (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison with the owner of the spoons (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known to be very stingy, even with precious artifacts, hence it's hard to imagine him paying close to $100,000 for a set of spoons. Yet, that is exactly what he did in an earlier episode of “Pawn Stars,” when he paid a whopping $85,000 for a set of six spoons. Of course, this wasn’t just any ordinary spoon set.

via GIPHY

 

These spoons were made by one of the most iconic silversmiths in American history, and one of Harrison’s most revered people, Paul Revere. He was a silversmith in the United States of America during the 1700s, who played a pivotal role in the early years of the American Revolutionary War. In fact, he played a big role behind one of the most important events that led up to the war.

Harrison was awestruck as he saw the spoons that were made more than 200 years ago. The guest carefully handled them, wearing his gloves, as he turned them around to show the engraving of Revere’s initials. The “Pawn Stars” boss knew that this set was worth a lot of money, but still wanted trusted expert Mark Hall-Patton to take a look at it. Like Harrison, the expert was also impressed by the collection.

Screenshot showing the Paul Revere spoons. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the Paul Revere spoons. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

He confirmed that the spoons were indeed made by Revere, and that was all the encouragement Harrison needed. The guest had initially asked for $100,000 for the set but lowered it to $90,000. Ever the negotiator, Harrison said that he would pay $75,000. This was too low as far as the guest was concerned. Thankfully, the two ended up agreeing that a price of $85,000 was fair.

Paul Revere could be considered one of the freedom fighters of America against the British Empire. As he was looking at the spoons, Hall-Patton revealed that the silversmith was a part of a group called The Sons of Liberty. He said that it was an underground organization that spied on the British.

Screenshot showing the expert handling the spoons. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert handling the spoons. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The Sons of Liberty were instrumental in carrying out the Boston Tea Party in 1773, which was an important event in America’s fight for independence. Another unique thing about Revere was that he was a silversmith who also knew how to engrave. This could be seen in the designs of the spoons and the fact that he had engraved his initials behind each spoon.

 

One of the efforts of Revere that is most renowned during the fight for independence was his midnight ride in 1775. It is claimed that the silversmith in the dark of the night of April 18, 1775 to alert the American forces in the Province of Massachusetts Bay that the British were on their way. That certainly helped out a lot of soldiers.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid $85,000 for six spoons considered a big part of American history
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison paid $85,000 for six spoons considered a big part of American history
Rick Harrison wasn't trying to this item for a low price as it was historically significant.
39 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to get George Washington's suit despite offering $1.5 million
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to get George Washington's suit despite offering $1.5 million
Despite offering $1.5 million, Harrison was unable to make a deal for the historic item.
19 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who tempted the judges with their fish fry
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to contestants who tempted the judges with their fish fry
Kevin O'Leary hailed their salesmanship after coming to a $600,000 valuation.
20 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' contestant gets shoutout from her favorite actor John Stamos despite losing on the show
The star also followed it up with a second shoutout seeking another chance for her on the show.
22 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after her unique 18th century clock gets an incredible valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after her unique 18th century clock gets an incredible valuation
The clock was a piece of art and its mechanism was as intriguing as it gets.
23 hours ago
' Shark Tank' contestant showed up as a pierogi and lost the deal because she wouldn't lower the value
ECONOMY & WORK
' Shark Tank' contestant showed up as a pierogi and lost the deal because she wouldn't lower the value
The company wasn't profitable and this alone had turned away most sharks in the first place.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans are unhappy about a 'misleading' clue that stumped all three contestants
All three contestants were unable to make the right guess, and fans pointed out what was wrong online.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's family heirloom from the 19th century gets an incredible appraisal
The guest was enthusiastic about the painting and the expert was marvelled by its story.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't stop laughing after hearing contestant's 'prison' answer
Even the contestant lost his balance as he laughed at his answer immediately.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you to the Duke' after hearing the value of her Royal gift
The Duke of Wellington gifted them the table and a set of willow-patterned tea sets to go with it.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to contestant who had an innovative solution to tackle wildfires
Her product could help a lot of people protect their homes and loved ones from deadly fires.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants make a wild entrance on unicycles and walked away with life-changing deals
A lot of the sharks were unsure about the product due to unfortunate incidents in the past.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's dad rushes to the stage and gives him a warm hug after big win
“He seems like a lot of fun as a dad,” Seacrest admired Tony and Mike Nunes' relationship.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after hearing the real value of her $125 painting
The painting was made by Francois Gilot, the ex-lover of the famous Pablo Picasso.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans unhappy with Steve Harvey's behavior around his wife: 'Men our age know better'
However, few fans loved their coordinated moves, "Steve Harvey be sharp all the time!"
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal
The founder of Chirp scored a creative deal with Lori Greiner after much deliberation.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans call out host Ken Jennings for making an ‘awkward’ joke at returning champion
“Read the room, Ken, not the time to joke when his dream just got crushed,” a viewer slammed.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's awesome' after hearing value of her 1975 'Jaws' clapperboard
The guest claimed that her father worked on the film and was gifted the item by the camera crew.
3 days ago
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Chumlee from 'Pawn Stars' pays $3,500 for an 'ugly' guitar and Rick Harrison's reaction said it all
The worst part was that Chum never even called in an expert to take a look at the guitar.
3 days ago
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
ECONOMY & WORK
Young 'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'thank you, dad' after hearing the value of her video games
The guest thought that her items were worth $100 but was not expecting them to be in the thousands.
4 days ago