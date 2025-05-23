ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out

Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison (L) and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison (L) and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

John F. Kennedy is arguably one of the most globally popular presidents the United States has ever had. At the same time, his assassination is one of the most controversial events in history, with several conspiracy theories spun around it. Any kind of document related to the assassination is highly sought after by collectors. So when a guest on “Pawn Stars” came into the shop with the Dallas PD’s police report regarding the same, Rick Harrisson knew he had something special.

via GIPHY

 

The police report wasn’t in the form of a document or a bunch of papers, it was all stored on a microfilm. Harrison was quick to call in an expert, as there could be a lot of forgery with regard to documents of the JFK murder case, and he had to be sure that this was the real deal. The expert who came in was a man named Mark Hall-Patton.

 

To check whether the subject matter on the tape was genuine, it had to be put through a machine to clearly see what was on it. However, according to Patton, there could have been an issue with that. The film that the guest had brought to the shop had to be the master negative. That was the film that was never allowed to go through a machine.

“The one problem with microfilm is that as you were using it, as you put it through the machines to be able to see what was on this, they would get scraped. After a while, it was impossible to read some of what was on it,” Patton said, explaining the reason. The guest claimed that this indeed was the master negative, and the expert revealed that the only machine that could read these tapes and was for public use was at the public library, so that’s where they went.

Screenshots showing the guest (L), Rick Harrison, and the expert (R) reviewing the evidence. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the guest (L), Rick Harrison, and the expert (R) reviewing the evidence. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

So, that’s where Rick, Patton, and the guest went to check it out. The tape was mounted on the machine, and it wasn’t long before all of its contents were displayed on the screen. Rick was completely fascinated by what he saw as he carefully read through the first few pages of the report. “I mean, I could look at this stuff for days,” he said. That’s probably when he decided to buy it for himself instead of as a part of the business.

 

The only problem was the price, as the guest wanted $15,000 for it, but Harrison was only willing to pay $1,000. He made it clear that he wanted to purchase it for personal use, however, that doesn’t mean a seller is going to reduce their price by that much. The least the guest said that he would be willing to accept was $10,000. This was too much money for Harrison, and he decided to back away from a potential deal. “I've seen Rick cheap out, but this was on a whole new level,” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “Rick low-balling the guy that is literally selling history,” quipped another.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
The artist might not have been as popular as some of his contemporaries, but his work is valuable.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
This wasn't the first time that Harrison was proven wrong by an expert he himself call
1 day ago
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
Few people would have guessed that Kevin O'Leary had such a fun side to him.
1 day ago
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
The four-time Mr. Olympia winner left some of the sharks awestruck with his physique.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
The entrepreneur was a charming woman who the sharks liked almost immediately.
1 day ago
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
WALMART
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
Ice creams and frozen desserts aren't the same thing, and brands have to advertise them accordingly.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
The contestant had no expectations at all coming into the show even on Christmas.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest introduced the 'bragging rights' edition for die-hard viewers.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends $10,000 on a badly damaged helicopter — it was totally worth it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends $10,000 on a badly damaged helicopter — it was totally worth it
Harrison didn't think much of the helicopter at first since it was badly mangled.
3 days ago
Lori Greiner was ready to offer a deal to 'Shark Tank' contestants — she just had one question
ECONOMY & WORK
Lori Greiner was ready to offer a deal to 'Shark Tank' contestants — she just had one question
The shark wanted to work with entrepreneurs who would never take no for an answer in business.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest rolls her eyes in disbelief after hearing the value of Civil War-era item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest rolls her eyes in disbelief after hearing the value of Civil War-era item
The object in question was a letter written from the battlefield by legendary poet Walt Whitman.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $125,000 for a 'Wanted' poster — it still wasn't enough
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $125,000 for a 'Wanted' poster — it still wasn't enough
Turns out that the expert had an original wanted poster for Booth, and Rick was interested in it.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak makes a comeback on 'Wheel of Fortune' — while Ryan Seacrest was locked backstage
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak makes a comeback on 'Wheel of Fortune' — while Ryan Seacrest was locked backstage
Vanna White seemed worried when she learned what the former host had done.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected
Chumlee went out to handle the whole deal by himself and committed another blunder.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a prop from an iconic movie and got a massive 6-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a prop from an iconic movie and got a massive 6-figure valuation
The movie in question is considered legendary and has the iconic Harrison Ford as the lead.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make a mess with protein powder and end up getting a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants make a mess with protein powder and end up getting a life-changing deal
Their product would make life a lot easier for a lot of fitness enthusiasts, and the sharks saw that.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting bought for $100 — then the expert revealed its true value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting bought for $100 — then the expert revealed its true value
The painting's value had increased exponentially over the past century when the guest's parents got it.
5 days ago