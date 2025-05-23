'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out

Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.

John F. Kennedy is arguably one of the most globally popular presidents the United States has ever had. At the same time, his assassination is one of the most controversial events in history, with several conspiracy theories spun around it. Any kind of document related to the assassination is highly sought after by collectors. So when a guest on “Pawn Stars” came into the shop with the Dallas PD’s police report regarding the same, Rick Harrisson knew he had something special.

The police report wasn’t in the form of a document or a bunch of papers, it was all stored on a microfilm. Harrison was quick to call in an expert, as there could be a lot of forgery with regard to documents of the JFK murder case, and he had to be sure that this was the real deal. The expert who came in was a man named Mark Hall-Patton.

Original black and white photographic negative taken by Dallas Times Herald staff photographer William Allen Friday afternoon after the assassination - between 12.30 and 1 p.m. https://t.co/6g8gS7AJeJ pic.twitter.com/lOMsxsBEZK — JFK Assassination (@jfkforum) May 8, 2025

To check whether the subject matter on the tape was genuine, it had to be put through a machine to clearly see what was on it. However, according to Patton, there could have been an issue with that. The film that the guest had brought to the shop had to be the master negative. That was the film that was never allowed to go through a machine.

“The one problem with microfilm is that as you were using it, as you put it through the machines to be able to see what was on this, they would get scraped. After a while, it was impossible to read some of what was on it,” Patton said, explaining the reason. The guest claimed that this indeed was the master negative, and the expert revealed that the only machine that could read these tapes and was for public use was at the public library, so that’s where they went.

Screenshots showing the guest (L), Rick Harrison, and the expert (R) reviewing the evidence. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

So, that’s where Rick, Patton, and the guest went to check it out. The tape was mounted on the machine, and it wasn’t long before all of its contents were displayed on the screen. Rick was completely fascinated by what he saw as he carefully read through the first few pages of the report. “I mean, I could look at this stuff for days,” he said. That’s probably when he decided to buy it for himself instead of as a part of the business.

The only problem was the price, as the guest wanted $15,000 for it, but Harrison was only willing to pay $1,000. He made it clear that he wanted to purchase it for personal use, however, that doesn’t mean a seller is going to reduce their price by that much. The least the guest said that he would be willing to accept was $10,000. This was too much money for Harrison, and he decided to back away from a potential deal. “I've seen Rick cheap out, but this was on a whole new level,” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “Rick low-balling the guy that is literally selling history,” quipped another.