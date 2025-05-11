ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350

The guest high hopes of earning a five-figure sum but his lack of proof cost him dearly.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“Pawn Stars” has emerged as one of the platforms where people come with vintage items and collectibles, hoping to unlock their true value, and they aren't disappointed. The process involves Rick Harrison taking a look at the item before calling in an expert to reveal the story behind it and confirm how much it is worth. The appraisal could be significantly more than what a guest is asking, but for one guest, things wen't terribly wrong when an expert blew holes in their claims about an item.

via GIPHY

 

The guest brought what he claimed was a full Alice Cooper outfit set, which included overalls, a top hat, snake-skin boots, a staff t-shirt, and a mask, and he asked for a whopping $30,000. Rick Harrison was skeptical and called in an expert, who said that there was no proof of Cooper ever wearing any of those. The only thing of value was the staff t-shirt, and the guest had to settle for a mere $350 for it. Rick was fascinated by the whole outfit in the beginning, especially the overalls, which had Cooper’s name stitched on the back. He even noticed that the hat might have had his name written on the brim, but it had now faded. The guest said that he received the outfit from a man named Ron Volz, who was either the musician’s producer or manager.

Screenshot showing the guest and Rick Harrison on Pawn Stars. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest and Rick Harrison on Pawn Stars. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Negotiations for the outfit could not begin without an expert putting a valuation on these items, so Rick called on rock enthusiast Warwick Stone. Stone never questioned the authenticity of the items brought to the show, but his major concern was that there was no proof of Cooper wearing these for a performance. The expert did, however, confirm that the boots were custom-made, so there might have been some hope there. However, that didn’t last too long. “For any of this stuff to have real value, you have to photo match it. If it’s not photo-authenticated, I’ve only $1300,” he said. The expert then mentioned that the staff t-shirt was indeed worn by Cooper’s crew on one of his tours, so that was valued at $500.

 

Harrison initially said that he would pay $300 for it, but the guest wanted $400. The two of them eventually settled on $350, and that was the deal struck.

 

Alice Cooper was a rock star in the truest sense of the word. His music and his on-stage theatrics made him a cult favorite in the initial years of his career, and eventually became one of the biggest names in rock music. Some of his most popular tracks include "Poison," "School’s Out," "Love’s A Loaded Gun," and "Ballad of Dwight Fry."

