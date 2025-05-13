'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $7,000 for an off-road vehicle — then Chum Lee damages it

Corey Harrison was scared to death of how his father would react if he found out what went down.

Rick Harrison spends a lot of time getting appraisals and then negotiating deals to get items at a lower price on “Pawn Stars,” so that he can make a profit on them. But all his plans can come crashing down if disaster strikes right after a purchase, and an item is damaged guest brought an ‘06 Yamaha Rhino, he knew he had to buy it. Harrison had said that when he was a kid, his father would sit him in his lap and take him off-roading. That is exactly what he did with Corey Harrison as well when he was old enough. Harrison then paid $7,000 for it, which was $1,000 more than what he had wanted to pay for it originally.

After all the paperwork was done, he asked his son to bring it to the house so that he could test it out after work. Corey, however, had other plans. He and Chum Lee took the Rhino for a little off-roading of their own before getting it to the house. However, as Chum was having fun driving it around the Los Angeles desert, the car came to a screeching halt. He insisted that it wasn’t his fault that the car broke down, but Corey was having none of it. “I knew I shouldn’t have let you drive this thing,” he said, before revealing that he had been held responsible for Chum Lee's actions since they were 10 years old. He knew that his dad was going to be upset if he saw the Rhino in its current condition.

Screenshot showing Chum Lee (R) and Corey Harrison off-roading. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“I have no idea what’s wrong with this thing. I mean, it could be anything. It could be a spark plug, a fuel line, or it could be something really simple. All I know right now is that this thing isn’t working,” Corey said. He now had to pay to get the Rhino towed from the middle of the desert to the house where it had to be fixed and cleaned before his dad came back.

When the mechanic came over to take a look at the vehicle, things were not looking good. He popped the hood of the off-roader and was repulsed by what he saw underneath. “Dude, I don’t know what you guys did to this thing, man, but it’s filthy,” he said. He wasn’t sure if he could fix it in time, and then went around to take a look at the floor of the car. That’s where he spotted the problem.

Screenshot showing the mechanic taking a look at the car. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“You guys are a bunch of idiots, man,” he said. Turns out that a wire had come undone underneath the car. All the mechanic did was plug it back in, and the car’s engine roared once again. “Don’t mention it to Rick, and I owe you one,” Chum Lee said to the mechanic. However, the job wasn’t done just yet. It was now time to clean the car before Rick got back home.

“You think we have time to take this out again?” Chum asked Corey. “Chum, shut the **** up, dude,” came the response.