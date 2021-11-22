XYO Token Is Worth the Investment, Price Prediction Looks Promising

The ERC-20 token could be exchanged for other currency or used to purchase the ERC-721 tokens—non-fungible tokens—whereby their value is tied to how much the community values the utility the unique token (NFT) can potentially unlock. Just as credits in an arcade allow you to play games, XYO tokens enable users to transact to either buy, sell, or trade their unique geospatial data tokens that can provide more utility and function to the XYO token.