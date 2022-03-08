Why Is NYC Rent Going Up if Property Taxes Are Down?

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck New York in March 2020, the wave of infections and death seemed to bring with it a mass exodus. Soon, landlords were offering deep discounts on leases for their vacant apartments. However, "pandemic rent" hasn't only become a thing of the past, but NYC renters are now seeing skyrocketing rents far beyond their pre-2020 numbers.

Higher property taxes are often cited as the reason for a rent increase, but that doesn't seem to be a hardship that owners are currently facing — so what else could be the reason NYC rent is going up?