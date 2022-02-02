Wonder Why Your Tax Return Is So High in 2022? You Aren't Alone

Sean Stein Smith, a CPA and member of the American Institue of CPAs Financial Literacy Commission, said, “Most people are really happy about the refund because its money going back to them. But any refund you’re getting back is because you had too much tax withheld from your paycheck during the whole year.” The average taxpayer might be able to take home $100 or more in every paycheck if they had the right amount withheld from their income.