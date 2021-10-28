Where’s Byrd? New IMDb TV Show 'Judy Justice' Does Not Include Beloved Bailiff

Fans of the 25-year syndicated reality tv show Judge Judy went from being extremely excited for her new show Judy Justice to very unhappy because on the absence of her long-time co-star and bailiff, Petri Byrd Hawkins, prompting many to ask on social media "where's Byrd?"

The answer to why Byrd isn't on Judy Justice isn't likely to please fans of the no-nonsense Judge Judith Sheindlin and her longtime co-star.

On September 30, via Twitter, the account for the new show Judy Justice posted a first-look trailer for the series, and fans quickly noticed something, or rather somebody, was missing. Not only are fans confused by the sudden cast switch, but they are also unhappy with how judge Judy Sheindlin handled the matter.

No you haven’t. There was someone by your side the last 25 years. He at least deserved a courtesy call. pic.twitter.com/PDNcgLNSqd

Upset fans took to her mentions to express their disdain for Judy's comment about her having been "alone for the past 25 years." If you are a fan of Judge Judy, you know that Petri Byrd Hawkins has been her bailiff since the show premiered back in 1996 and never wavered in his duty to the role or respect for Judy.

Within the trailer , Judy states how excited she is to have an entirely new cast and goes on to introduce them: Sarah Rose who will be Sheindlin’s law clerk (and is also Judy’s granddaughter), stenographer Whitney Kumar, and new bailiff Kevin Rasco, whom Judy described as “one of the warmest people.”

The root of the controversy is how Judy handled replacing Byrd.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Byrd details that since his wife was undergoing chemotherapy and surgery for the removal of a tumor, he “didn't have time to think about or ask about Judy Justice.” He continues that, "It wasn't until July that I called the judge and asked, 'Hey, should I look for something else or am I included in the Judy Justice project?”

In this conversation, Judy informed Petri that he wouldn’t be included in her new show, “I didn't inquire as to why, that's her choice. But she did inform me that, fundamentally, I was priced out as the new bailiff on her new show. My salary would have been too much. I was curious: How would she know? She didn't ask me. She didn't give me an opportunity to have accepted a lower salary." Hawkins took to social media to address more of his concerns.

"LET A BROTHA KNOW": Former "Judge Judy" bailiff Petri Hawkins Byrd says he thought he was friends with the famous TV judge after knowing her for more than 30 years, but wonders if that was accurate. He's now focused on life after the historic court show which includes acting.

