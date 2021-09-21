Who Owns Massage Envy? Details on Spa Franchisor Amid Allegations

As the Atlanta-based private equity firm that owns Massage Envy , Roark Capital Group published a plan in 2017 to address the allegations of sexual assaults at Massage Envy spas nationwide, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time.

However, the allegations are still coming nearly four years later. Earlier this month, The Oregonian reported that a city council member in Forest Grove, Ore., was suing Massage Envy over an alleged sexual assault in July 2020. Three days later, the Nashville Tennesseean reported that police in Nashville had arrested a former Massage Envy employee in connection with the rape of a client in March 2020.

Here’s more information on Massage Envy, Roark, and the sexual assault allegations.