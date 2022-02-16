Duane Ollinger Has Turned Blind Frog Ranch Into a Tourist Attraction

Ollinger is the owner of Blind Frog Ranch. He’s a former high-risk oil contractor who sold his oil contracting company in Texas to purchase the Utah location. He also has experience as a rancher as well as a gold prospector and miner. Ollinger convinced his wife to quit her job in Texas so they could make the move to Utah to own the property. With the help of his son Chad, Ollinger explores his ranch on Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch to look for hidden treasures.