Duane Ollinger Has Turned Blind Frog Ranch Into a Tourist Attraction

Duane Ollinger Has Turned Blind Frog Ranch Into a Tourist AttractionBy Ade Hennis
Feb. 16 2022, Published 3:33 p.m. ET
Lately, Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch has become one of the most popular shows on the Discovery Network. The show takes place in a historic part of Utah, where people all over the world have come to see it in person. Lots of viewers want to know if the show's star, Duane Ollinger, owns Blind Frog Ranch.
Duane Ollinger
Rancher
Net worth: 10,000,000 (estimated)
Duane Ollinger is a rancher and miner that lives in Uintah Basin, Utah. He's a former oil contractor who sold his oil contracting company to purchase the Blind Frog Ranch.
Birthdate: June 1, 1958
Birthplace: Amarillo, Texas
Spouse: Sherry Ollinger
Children: Chad and Tara
It isn't clear whether the concept of Blind Frog Ranch is actually real. The story behind the property sounds too good to be true to some people. There are also questions about the ranch's value. Regardless, the show is in its second season, so there's still an audience that enjoys watching it.
Who owns Blind Frog Ranch?
Ollinger is the owner of Blind Frog Ranch. He’s a former high-risk oil contractor who sold his oil contracting company in Texas to purchase the Utah location. He also has experience as a rancher as well as a gold prospector and miner. Ollinger convinced his wife to quit her job in Texas so they could make the move to Utah to own the property. With the help of his son Chad, Ollinger explores his ranch on Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch to look for hidden treasures.
Duane Ollinger's net worth is in the millions.
Ollinger is estimated to have a net worth of $10 million, according to Gossip Next Door. Since purchasing Blind Frog Ranch, he has turned it into a popular tourist attraction. The rancher offers ranch tours and merchandise.
What is "Blind Frog Ranch"?
Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch is a show on the Discovery Network about a rancher and his son who operate a 160-acre ranch in Utah. The location grew in popularity after rumors swirled that the land is filled with gold and other valuable resources. There have also been rumors of UFO sightings, murders, and more. The show about the ranch is currently in its second season and the first season debuted last year.
The Utah property also has underground caverns, where it's speculated that there are hidden treasures. The famous 160-acre property is located in the Uintah Basin, which is in the Northeast corner of Utah. The Uintah Basin is a popular tourist destination known for its physiographic features and various rock formations.
The basin has a deep cultural history because different Native American tribes occupied the space for years. The location has also been used as a resource for oil.
The Blind Frog Ranch gets its name literally from the blind frogs that are located in the area. When explorers drilled through the caverns, they found pools of water in various underground spots. The location is connected to multiple lakes, rivers, and creeks in the state.
When the bodies of water were discovered, there were also hundreds of frogs living inside of them, according to the ranch’s website. Because the frogs were living underground, they haven't been exposed to sunlight and they're blind. When the owner of the ranch discovered that, he decided to name the ranch after them.