Social Security Cost-of-Living Increase Could Be Over 6% in 2022

If you're one of the 70 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits, you’ve already seen a modest increase in the monthly benefit payments you receive. The social security cost-of-living increase of 1.3 percent started happening in January 2021.

That little bump in your Social Security check might be significantly higher when January 2022 rolls around. Some estimate that next year’s Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be as high as 6.1 percent. That would be the highest annual adjustment since 1983.

Inflation impacts the Social Security cost-of-living adjustments.

What’s causing the increase in the cost-of-living adjustment predictions for 2022? The simple answer is inflation and rising consumer costs.

The annual cost-of-living adjustment is based on what’s happening with the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. It's usually calculated in October.

By the end of December 2020, the CPI-W estimated inflation was at 1.4 percent for the year. That estimate was used to determine the 1.3 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2020. It was one of the lowest adjustments ever paid.

But by March 2021, the prices on everything from gasoline to pork chops had skyrocketed. From March 2020 to March 2021, the cost of gasoline rose by 22.2 percent, home heating oil rose 20.2 percent, beef prices climbed over 11 percent, and the cost of toilet paper and paper towels rose by almost 8 percent. Even a can of tuna was 7 percent higher than it was last year.

