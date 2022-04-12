Jury Duty Can Be Costly, but Skipping It Might Be Costlier

A 2003 Nova Law Review article included a humorous “Juror’s Prayer,” with verses like these: “Dear God, please give me an excuse in a hurry / Something keep me off this stupid jury / My job! My kids! My sick Aunt Bea! / Who could survive even a day without me? … Now is the time, the voir dire est fini/ Please, God, don’t let them pick me / Did I mention I’m scheduled for brain surgery?”

Once you learn what happens if you skip jury duty, however, you might think twice about being a no-show.