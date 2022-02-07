How to Add a W-2 After Already Filing Taxes — Quick Fix

People are only allowed to submit up to three amended returns. If more than three are submitted, the extra ones will be rejected. The processing time for amendments is up to 16 weeks (or 20 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic) and that applies to paper and electronically-filed forms. Some situations can cause a delay in a person’s amendment being processed like the form having errors, not being signed, being returned with a request for more information, or having Form 8379 Injured Spouse Allocation attached.