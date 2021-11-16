Voyager Digital Crypto Debit Card—Earns Like Crypto, Spends Like Cash

Voyager Digital Crypto Debit Card—Earns Like Crypto, Spends Like CashBy Alyssa Exposito
Nov. 16 2021, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
With new investors entering the cryptocurrency sphere, several cryptocurrency platforms are developing features to extend their financial services to payment processing. Coining the phrase "Earns like crypto, spends like cash," crypto platform Voyager Digital is launching a USDC-linked debit card. How does the debit card work?
Competing with other cryptocurrency platforms like Coinbase, which also integrated a debit card, Voyager Digital intends to provide crypto exposure to users via pre-registering for its debit card. Incentivizing rewards based on the Voyager Loyalty Program, investors can earn extra rewards and features if they hold its native token, VGX.
What does the Voyager Digital debit card offer?
The Voyager Digital debit card offers its holders a 9 percent annual yield simply for holding and maintaining a minimum monthly balance of $100. Additional features that make the debit card attractive are that it won't incur any annual fees and users will be able to stake or lock up their assets to earn more rewards.
More convenient than minimal fees, users can utilize the debit card where merchants accept Mastercard and can access their assets via ATMs. Funding the debit card with the stable coin USDC suggests that this move is more consumer-driven since stable coins are 1:1 pegged to the U.S. dollar.
By integrating a debit card backed by USDC, Voyager Digital signals that it understands its consumer base since most people aren't comfortable solely transacting with other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum.
In an interview with Coindesk, Voyager Digital CEO Steve Ehrlich said that "'Crypto for all' is how we like to portray ourselves," and many consumers are much more comfortable holding a cryptocurrency rather than trading it.
How to pre-register for the Voyager Digital debit card
To receive the Voyager Digital debit card, users must pre-register. Pre-registering is a streamlined process that includes:
- Users can pre-register either on the website or through the mobile application where both a name and e-mail must be entered.
- Once the application is downloaded, users must link their bank accounts to the application to fund the account.
- After funds are deposited and processed, users are able to exchange their capital for the USDC coin. Once cleared, they can immediately start spending.
For users who are looking to regularly fund the debit card, they can opt to directly deposit funds into the account with their banking information. The Voyager Digital debit card supports direct deposits, which suggests a potentially better alternative to most banks given the annual percentage yield of an impressive 9 percent.
If users choose to regularly fund their card by providing their respective banking information, the cash deposited will automatically be converted into USDC.
Although it still isn't clear when the Voyager debit card will be available, the easiest way for users to stay up-to-date is by pre-registering.
While Voyager Digital's user base is primarily U.S. residents and it will focus on launching the card domestically, there are prospective plans for a similar product in Europe.