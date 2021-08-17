Voyager Digital Paves the Way With Crypto Platform and Partnerships

Recently, Voyager Digital announced the acquisition of a leading cryptocurrency payment platform, Coinify ApS . The payment platform will allow users to pay directly with their digital assets while also focusing on developing business-to-business payment. This acquisition is supported and available in Europe, Asia, North America, and South America. Offering services globally allows Voyager to expand while breaking into the cryptocurrency payment space.

Feel the August Referral Rush☀️ Every time you refer 5 friends, we’ll gift you a 25 $VGX bonus. No limits on rewards. Plus, it stacks on top of your regular $25 $BTC bonus. Start racking up referrals and stacking VGX from now until 9/6 📳 pic.twitter.com/BshFrkJ6t5

Voyager has announced VGX 2.0, which has been modified to reward and incentivize its holders. In this way, Voyager speculated that the move will increase the adoption to escalate the functionalities of the application. Aiming to further capitalize on growth by expanding the line of products and services it offers, Voyager plans to roll out with decentralized offerings and a credit card. Given the continuous development of crypto payments, Voyage Digital seems to be strides ahead in capitalizing on this growth and will expand its products and services.