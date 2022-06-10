Former House of Representatives Member Tulsi Gabbard Has a Modest Net Worth

However, Gabbard included that she soon saw the hypocrisy in her beliefs. She said, "But I also grew up in a socially conservative household, where I was raised to believe that marriage should only be between a man and a woman. For a period of my life, I didn't see the contradiction in those beliefs." Her father Mike Gabbard also campaign against LGBTQIA+ rights in the past. Gabbard had four terms as a House of Representatives member.