U.S. Olympic Sprinter Trayvon Bromell Beat the Odds, Provides Hope

The net worth of U.S. Olympic sprinter Trayvon Bromell—already estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million—could get a big boost after the Tokyo Olympics. Gold medals come with a $37,500 prize from the United States Olympic Committee, after all.

But the gold, glory, and cash isn’t want drives Bromell. As he told The Guardian in a recent interview, the prospect of change is what gives his life purpose.