Suzy Welch, Widow of Former GE CEO Jack Welch, Has a Solid Net Worth

Suzy Welch might have been married to Jack Welch, the wealthy former chairman of General Electric (GE), but she has proven herself in her own right as a journalist and author. Welch, who has contributed at CNBC and The Today Show , is often seen as an expert in leadership and management.

Her CNBC contributions mainly focus on the world of work. She covers topics like resume tips, interview mistakes to avoid, and productivity tips. How much is Welch's net worth, taking into consideration her career, books written with her late husband, and inheritance since his passing?

Currently, Welch writes regular articles for CNBC under the umbrella “Get To Work: With Suzy Welch.” She wrote one of her books on her own, 10:10:10: A Life-Transforming Idea, as well as several books with her late husband.

Welch worked with Bain & Company as a consultant for seven years. Later, she served as the editor-in-chief of the Harvard Business Review. She edited and wrote articles about careers, leadership, human resources, crisis management, and more.

Welch was born Suzy Wetlaufer. Soon after completing a degree at Harvard University, Welch became a reporter for The Miami Herald in 1981. She also completed a Harvard Business School program as a Baker Scholar.

Welch has served on the boards of various nonprofit organizations. Currently, she is a member of the board of the Humane Society of the United States and of the advisory board of the Good Food Institute.

According to biographicsworld.com, Welch is worth $120 million in 2021. Yahoo Finance reported that Jack Welch’s net worth upon his death in 2020 was $750 million . It's likely that Welch didn't receive the entirety of his estate, since there were also the inheritances of four children and multiple grandchildren to consider.

Suzy Welch’s husband and his GE career

Welch married her husband, the late Jack Welch, in 2004. According to The New York Times, the pair started an affair in 2002, which prompted her to resign as Harvard Business Review’s editor. They were married for about 16 years before his death in March 2020 at age 84.

Jack Welch was the CEO of GE from 1981 until 2001 and influenced his generation of corporate leaders. He was hailed as a great leader by Fortune magazine, although he cut tens of thousands of jobs and earned the nickname “Neutron Jack.”

During his two decades at the helm of GE, the firm’s market value shot up from $12 billion to $410 billion. When he stepped down from GE in 2001, Welch received $417 million in severance, which was the largest severance package of that decade.