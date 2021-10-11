Roth IRAs vs Stocks and Shares ISAs: What’s Better for You?

Individual savings accounts, or ISAs, are one of the best ways for U.K citizens to invest or just save money. They’re very similar to the IRA accounts that Americans have. Among the most common types of ISAs are stocks and shares ISAs.

A stocks and shares ISA has similarities to a Roth IRA, as you can save cash and use that money to invest in different types of securities. Those who have a stocks and shares ISA also don’t pay taxes after they withdraw their funds.

What is a stocks and shares ISA?

A stocks and shares ISA is a type of investment account for U.K. citizens to invest their money in. The money a person puts into that type of ISA can be used to make investments in trusts, shares, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, and more. Investment accounts can be self-managed, handled by a bank and brokerage, or even be robo-operated, where investments are made automatically.

People who use an investment ISA will never have to pay tax on any income or capital gains that their investments accrue, or any interest their cash earns. This is mainly because the contributions made to a stocks and shares ISA is an after-tax contribution. U.K. residents also don’t have to pay taxes on stocks and funds that pay dividends.

The limit on yearly contributions for any type of ISA is 20,000 British pounds ($27,197). However, you can split the contributions among different types of ISAs. Any cash that’s put into the investment account can be withdrawn at any time. You can also sell your investments for money and withdraw them if needed.

