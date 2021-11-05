NSO Group CEO Shalev Hulio Made His Millions in Cyber Surveillance

In July, NSO Group came up because its Pegasus spyware was associated with the smartphone hacks of thousands of high-profile individuals. The evidence seems to demonstrate that NSO is being used to spy on journalists, political dissidents, and human rights activists, CBS News reported.

According to the evidence, over 1,000 individuals in 50 countries might have been chosen by NSO clients for surveillance. NSO clients might have targeted 189 journalists, over 600 politicians and government officials, 65 business executives, 85 human rights activities, and several heads of state.

The company has faced severe criticism because criminals could potentially use its tools for dangerous and illegal acts. The murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 has been connected to NSO Group. NSO’s Pegasus software was installed on Khashoggi’s fiancee’s phone.

Hulio firmly denied NSO Group’s having had any involvement in the journalist’s death. He said that the company investigated its clients for any potential connections.

Hulio claims that NSO works with governments to catch serious criminals and can't be held responsible for its technology being misused or abused.