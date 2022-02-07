Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen Lands Cover of 'Forbes' — What's His Net Worth?By Ade Hennis
Feb. 7 2022, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
Entrepreneur Ryan Petersen was featured on February’s edition of Forbes, and it was a rare occasion, as you don’t usually see many logistics CEOs being featured on a magazine cover.
However, with supply chain shortages continuing to run rampant, Petersen’s Flexport is one of the most relied upon companies in the world.
Nearly every industry around the globe is affected by supply chain shortages, but Flexport helps companies adjust accordingly by providing software solutions involving logistics.
Some of the top global companies have shown their support by heavily investing in Flexport.
So, what is the Flexport CEO’s net worth in 2022? Keep reading to find out!
Ryan Petersen
Founder
Net worth: 750,000,000
Ryan Petersen is the founder and CEO of Flexport, one of the top supply chain and logistics companies in the world.
Ryan Petersen founded Flexport in 2013 — and by 2020 he had over $2 billion in investments.
Petersen is a Maryland native who was raised by an economist father and biochemist mother.
He took a similar career path to his father by obtaining his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley. The entrepreneur went on to receive his MBA in Marketing, General Management, and Entrepreneurship.
Petersen founded Flexport in 2013 after he successfully pitched the company to investors through a YC (YCombinator) event.
YC is one of the biggest tech startup accelerators in the world, helping launch some of the biggest tech companies we know today including Airbnb, Coinbase, DoorDash, Dropbox, and Twitch.
The Flexport founder was fortunate enough to be one of the last entrepreneurs to receive a personal mentorship from YC’s co-founder Paul Graham.
Petersen and Flexport became a favorite among YC and its partners, and the company quickly grew within a short period of time. Throughout the years, he received investments from notable YC partners such as Reddit and SoftBank, and by 2020 it had over $2 billion of investments committed to the company, according to Forbes.
From 2019 to 2021, Flexport’s total sales each year essentially doubled. In 2019, sales were at $670 million, then it was $1.3 billion in 2020. The total sale for 2021 reached $3.3 billion, and now Petersen’s company is more valuable than ever.
In 2022, Flexport announced it has raised $935 million in Series E funding.
The company announced in February 2022 that it raised $935 million in a Series E funding round, giving it a valuation of approximately $8 billion, which is almost triple what its valuation was in 2019.
Shopify was one of the leading investors in the funding round and is partnering with Flexport to help combat logistics issues around the world.
Ryan Petersen's net worth will probably hit $1 billion sooner than later.
Petersen is estimated to have a net worth of around $750 million, according to Forbes. The Flexport CEO has a nine percent stake in the company that is expected to be worth $8 billion.
He also has investments in other startups, along with other businesses he manages. We predict it will only be a matter of time before Petersen becomes a billionaire.