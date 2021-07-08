Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver Is Riding the Wave After Team’s Win

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and his wife, Penny Sanders, should be pretty excited about their team’s victory in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

The Suns defeated the Milwaukee Bucks last night with a score of 118 to 105. The next game is tomorrow.

The last time the Suns made the NBA finals was in 1993, long before Sarver bought the team in 2004 and even before Sarver and Sanders were married in 1996. The team has never won a championship title.

Robert Sarver has been married to his wife for 25 years

Sarver and Sanders have been married since 1996. The couple met in Scottsdale, Ariz., four years before they decided to tie the knot. A native of Kansas City, Sanders moved to Arizona after graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 1990. She was working at Prentice-Hall when she met Sarver.

When the couple met, Sarver was well on his way to becoming one of the wealthiest people in Arizona. As the son of prominent Tucson businessman Jack Sarver, Robert Sarver started working for his father’s savings and loan company when he was only 16 years old.

After graduating from the University of Arizona in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, Sarver founded the National Bank of Tucson in 1984. The bank expanded and became the National Bank of Arizona, the largest independent bank in the state. Ten years later, Sarver sold the Arizona bank and bought another one, this time in San Diego.

