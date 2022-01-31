NASCAR Team Owner Rick Hendrick’s Net Worth Is in the Billions

Larson’s championship win in November 2021 used the team’s flagship No. 5 Chevrolet, as a tribute to Hendrick's late son Ricky. The car was painted to represent Ricky. AP News reported Hendrick's reflection on the meaning of the car to him and his wife. He said, “I love that color. I love that car. So it’s very, very special to be able to win that and celebrate his colors, his number and his life.”