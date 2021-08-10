Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Is Worth Millions, Plans Early Retirement

Dubbed the " Netflix of digital assets," Real Vision is a video streaming platform that aims to democratize knowledge and access in the world of finance. As an online financial channel that people can watch anywhere with a connection and access to a mobile, desktop, or smart computer, users have access to some of the industry’s top experts.

Raoul Pal, the CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, has an extensive portfolio. He shook up the scene a bit and announced his early retirement. Pal revealed that his liquid net worth is almost fully invested in crypto. Believing that Bitcoin is “the future” Pal’s net worth is impressive.

As an investment strategist, Pal is currently the CEO of Finance and Business for Real Vision , which he co-founded back in 2014. Also, as the man behind The Global Macro Investor, a paid investment research publication, Pal has a very diverse set of experience including his position as portfolio manager for GLG Global Macro Fund.

As a financial information service, The Global Macro Investor gained the attention of large hedge funds and pension funds among its top clients. Continuing to deliver, The Global Macro Investor offered additional consultancy advice to family offices and smaller businesses. With all of the experience he amassed, as of 2021, Pal's estimated net worth is approximately $45 million.

After landing a very lucrative and promising position as Head of European Hedge Fund Sales, a division in equities and equity derivatives for Goldman Sachs, Pal’s career took off. After leaving Goldman Sachs , he worked at GLG Partners as a portfolio manager and eventually was able to launch his own business, The Global Macro Investor in 2005.

What is Real Vision and who's behind it?

As previously mentioned, Real Vision is a video streaming platform with the primary goal to help viewers better understand some of the complex aspects and nature of finance, business, and the global economy. With real-depth analysis from real experts like the inventor of Polkadot, Gain Woods, Real Vision is on a mission to democratize quality financial research for everyone.

Content is added daily, but the quality is a very selective process. Only allowing the “smartest investors and the brightest minds on Real Vision,” Real Vision turns down more people than it accepts. Aiming to provide accessibility on what is really occurring in the financial markets, Real Vision is leading the way in terms of video streaming inclusive content. Upon visiting the website, anyone can register for a free membership.

Source: Real Vision