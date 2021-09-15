New Hearst Estate Owner Nicolas Berggruen Has Net Worth of $2 Billion

Nicolas Berggruen, known to some as the “homeless billionaire,” now has another home. Berggruen is the winning bidder in an auction for the legendary Hearst Estate in Los Angeles. The $63.1 million Berggruen is paying for the home hardly puts a dent in his net worth of about $2 billion.

Who is Nicolas Berggruen?

Berggruen is the founder and president of the investment firm Berggruen Holdings and the think tank Berggruen Institute for Governance. He has often been called the “homeless billionaire” because he lived in hotels for many years and didn’t have a permanent address that he called home.

Source: Amalfi Estates Facebook

The Hearst Estate has been on the market since April. The current owner, attorney Leonard Ross, racked up about $50 million in debt from not selling the home for years, reports the Los Angeles Times. Ross first listed the estate for sale in 2016 at a whopping $195 million list price, but it didn’t sell. In April, the home hit the market again at a price tag of $89.75 million, which was dropped in June to $69.95 million.

Berggruen’s first offer of $47 million was accepted in August but, since the offer was less than Ross’s debt, that offer triggered a bankruptcy sale through auction. Berggruen’s final bid of $63.1 million beat out five others bidding on the mansion.