Boppy Newborn Loungers Recalled Due to Suffocation Risk

Over 3 million Boppy Newborn Loungers are being recalled due to a high risk of suffocation. Here's what consumers need to know about the product, recall, and refunds.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the CPSC (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission), eight infants have died after suffocating while in the loungers. The deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.

The CPSC and The Boppy Company issued the recall on Sept. 23. The recall warns that infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing. There's also a risk of suffocation if an infant rolls off the lounger onto an external surface, like an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Boppy Facebook

The deaths associated with the Boppy Newborn Lounger happened after the infants were placed on their back, side, or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach.

Article continues below advertisement

The recall applies to the Boppy Original Newborn Lounger, the Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger, and the Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger. About 3.3 million loungers were sold between January 2004 and September 2021 through national retailers including Pottery Barn, Target, Walmart, and Amazon.com. Over 35,000 loungers were sold in Canada.

Consumers who have one of these infant loungers will be refunded for the cost of the product.

Article continues below advertisement

Infants shouldn’t sleep with loungers or pillows. Loungers and pillow-like products aren't safe for infants to sleep with, said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time – even in products not intended for sleep – and since suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market,” Adler said in a statement. Article continues below advertisement

Boppy loungers aren’t marketed as sleep products. A spokesperson for The Boppy Company said that the company is devastated to hear about the infant deaths. The loungers aren’t marketed as infant sleep products and they include warnings about unsupervised use, the spokesperson said. “Boppy is committed to doing everything possible to safeguard babies, including communicating the safe use of our products to parents and caregivers, and educating the public about the importance of following all warnings and instructions and the risks associated with unsafe sleep practices for infants,” the company said in a statement. Article continues below advertisement

The Boppy Company has recalled other products in the past. Based in Golden, Colo., The Boppy Company sells several newborn and pregnancy products, including nursing pillows, pregnancy pillows, and baby carriers. After the recall was issued, the loungers were removed from the company’s website. In 2019, the company recalled its Boppy Head and Neck Support products, which it deemed a suffocation hazard. No injuries were reported in that recall. Article continues below advertisement Car accidents are the leading cause of child death by a long shot, but by all means let’s recall the boppy lounger that has killed 8 in 4 years and give moms one more thing to have guilt over. — meghan skornia (@MeghanSkornia) September 23, 2021 Source: Twitter