Why Rep. Nancy Mace Thinks Legalizing Marijuana Is a Bipartisan Issue

The legalization of marijuana is a heavily debated topic and has been for several years. Several bills and acts have made their way to the White House to legalize marijuana at the federal level, but none of them have been successful. Rep. Nancy Mace thinks that her bill will be the exception. What's Mace's net worth, and what are the odds that she will be able to achieve the legalization she desires?
Nancy Mace
Politician and Author
Net worth: 3000000
Nancy Mace is a politician representing South Carolina's 1st District as a Republican in the House of Representatives. She's also the author of the book The Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel.
Spouse: Married to Curtis Jackson from 2004–2019, together they have two children.
Education: Mace attended the Citadel in 1999 where she was the first woman to graduate from the institution. She then graduated from the University of Georgia in 2004.
Who's Nancy Mace?
Mace was elected as a Republican to the U.S. House of Representatives for South Carolina's 1st District in 2021 and has served in the role since then. Before that, Mace was a member of the House of Representatives for South Carolina's 99th District and served from 2018–2020. Mace will be up for re-election in 2023.
Since many efforts to legalize marijuana have been enacted by Democrat politicians, it can be a bit puzzling that the legalization efforts are becoming a Republican concern too. However, some people think that Mace's political affiliation might be exactly what's necessary for her States Reform Act to have a chance in Washington, D.C. Mace has already received endorsements from companies including Amazon and groups including Charles Koch's Americans for Prosperity.
Before her career in politics, Mace attended the Citadel's Corps of Cadets program in 1999. She attended the University of Georgia in 2003, where she received a master's degree in communications. In 2001, she authored The Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel.
Mace is working to legalize marijuana.
In November 2021, Mace introduced the States Reform Act to end the federal prohibition on marijuana. The act also proposes to remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I substance along with other drugs like heroin and ecstasy. The States Reform Act proposes treating marijuana like alcohol with a nationwide age limit of 21 years old and impose a 3 percent tax on marijuana.
If the bill passes, states would be given the power to determine their own rules for marijuana and implement laws as they deem necessary. This would include states being able to regulate how marijuana is sold—if legalized. On the subject, Mace said, "I would categorize it as a compromise bill—it has something good for everyone." Amazon quickly endorsed that claim. On Jan. 25, Amazon released a statement in support of Mace's efforts.
Amazon thinks that the U.S. is long overdue for change regarding marijuana. The company is dedicated to helping Mace's efforts. A few months ago, Amazon stated it would no longer test employees for marijuana usage.