Why Rep. Nancy Mace Thinks Legalizing Marijuana Is a Bipartisan Issue

Nancy Mace is a politician representing South Carolina's 1st District as a Republican in the House of Representatives. She's also the author of the book The Company of Men: A Woman at The Citadel.

Spouse: Married to Curtis Jackson from 2004–2019, together they have two children.

Education: Mace attended the Citadel in 1999 where she was the first woman to graduate from the institution. She then graduated from the University of Georgia in 2004.