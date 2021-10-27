Nine Group Founder Vivek Chadha Dies at Age 33 — What Happened?By Robin Hill-Gray
Oct. 27 2021, Published 9:48 a.m. ET
United Kingdom millionaire, Nine Group founder, and hotel tycoon, Vivek Chadha passed away suddenly at the age of 33 just weeks after his wedding. This devastating loss leaves members of his family extremely heartbroken.
Vivek married his wife Stuttee Chadha, 29, eight weeks ago in an elegant Sikh ceremony. On Sunday, October 25, after leaving a high-profile nightclub, Vivek is reported to have collapsed.
"We only got married eight weeks ago and it was beautiful. Now I'm having to deal with the loss of the love of my life," his wife Stuttee told the DailyMail. "I'm stunned and heartbroken.”
So what happened to Vivek Chadha? A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
His parents Gusharan, 61, and Jasbir, 58, have been cited understandably saying that they are, “In total shock and it’s too early for us to say anything about Vivek and his achievements.”
An autopsy will likely be underway soon given that Vivek was extremely young and did not appear to have any underlying health issues. Full facts about where he was exactly when he passed have also yet to be revealed.
In such a short time, Vivek reached extreme heights of success. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering in 2010 from the University of London and went on to found the company Nine Group with his father, Gusharan, in 2021.
Nine Group manages several hotels in the United Kingdom and acts as a commercial investor.
Chadha's net worth was estimated at $22 million at the time of his death.
Nine Group proudly expresses that it has employed well over 800 people and was among the fastest in growth rates for any private hotel company in the United Kingdom. In 2017, Chadha humbly received the “Rising Star” at the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.
Since he had achieved large amounts of success in the United Kingdom, before his tragic passing, Vivek had set his sights on continental Europe in hopes of gaining further hotel acquisitions.
According to Company Check, Chadha holds:
35 total directorships
7 from which he resigned and 5 which are dissolved
23 appointments at 23 active companies
9-year appointment at Melton House Investments Limited
Total cash at bank value for all Vivek’s current active appointments is £1.4m ($1.926,649)
Total current assets value at £29.6m ($40,731,672)
Total current liabilities value at £29.2m ($40,189,916)
Current net worth of £22.8m ($31,377,360)
Of his 35 companies, the most notable are Nine Estates Limited, Nine Ventures Limited, Nine Hotel Ventures Limited, Chadha Capital Investments Limited, Nine Asset Management Limited, and S & J Investments Limited.
It is quite obvious that Vivek worked very hard in his short life, surely he made those around him extremely proud. Especially his father Gusharan with whom he did most of his business.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.