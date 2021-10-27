United Kingdom millionaire, Nine Group founder, and hotel tycoon, Vivek Chadha passed away suddenly at the age of 33 just weeks after his wedding. This devastating loss leaves members of his family extremely heartbroken.

Vivek married his wife Stuttee Chadha, 29, eight weeks ago in an elegant Sikh ceremony. On Sunday, October 25, after leaving a high-profile nightclub, Vivek is reported to have collapsed.