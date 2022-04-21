‘Ozark’ Fans Try to Calculate Marty Byrde’s Ill-Gotten Net Worth

Bateman, meanwhile, said that his Marty’s slower-than-expected progress is humbling for the character. “[Marty] always felt like he was a bit smarter than he was,” Bateman said. “Like, he’d gain a little intelligence in each episode but never really enough to get them out of it by the next episode. Here we are at the end, and I think he’s gotten smart enough, or become ethical enough, to be done with it all, but I don’t think he or the family are at the place he thought they’d be at, and he’s forced to be humble a little bit.”