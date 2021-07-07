Britney Spear's Manager Larry Rudolph Has a Net Worth of $23 Million

Although most of Rudolph’s worth comes from the many years he has been the pop star’s manager, he has also managed other big names in the music industry. His list of clients includes Justin Timberlake, the Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus, Avril Lavigne, Jessica Simpson, Toni Braxton, DMX, O-Town, and Steven Tyler.

Rudolph founded two entertainment companies—Reign Deer Entertainment and Total Entertainment and Arts Marketing. He even delved a bit into film production with Reign Deer Entertainment, which produced the movie Crossroads and the reality series Nick and Jessica: The Newlyweds among others.

Rudolph started working with Britney Spears in the 1990s.

Rudolph’s relationship with Spears started in the late 1990s when he first became her manager. He left Spears’ team in 2005, but returned again in 2008 and has been by her side until the recent controversy surrounding Spears’ restrictive conservatorship.

Although Rudolph says that he has never been part of Spears’ conservatorship or its operation, he resigned this week from his role as her manager.

In his resignation letter addressed to James Spears (Britney’s father) and Jodi Montgomery, who are co-executors of Britney Spears’ estate, Rudolph wrote that when he last talked with Britney over two years ago, she talked then about wanting to take “an indefinite work hiatus.”

“I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudolph wrote in the resignation letter.

Source: Getty Images

He also pledged his continued support for the singer.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been,” Rudolph wrote.