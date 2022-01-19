Nike Exec Larry Miller Reveals He Committed Murder at 16 Years Old

In their quest for retribution, Miller and his members went looking for anyone who may have been affiliated with the gang that murdered his friend (who is unnamed). Miller found David White, who was unarmed and had no police record, and shot him. White was a father of two. At the age of 20, Miller pled guilty to second-degree murder and served less than five years for the crime, though he was arrested shortly after his release for crimes unrelated to the murder.