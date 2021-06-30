Larry Kudlow's Lucrative Career in Finance and Politics, Explained

Larry Kudlow, the assistant to former President Trump for economic policy and the director of the National Economic Council, currently hosts his own Fox Business program. His new assignment to host his financial show Kudlow came at the beginning of 2021 after his tenure working for the Trump administration ended.

Over the past decades, Kudlow has held several positions within the financial and political spheres. His precise net worth isn't known for sure, although some sources have estimated that it's around $10 million or $12 million . Financial disclosures that he made in 2018 showed a maximum of $2 million in assets , according to Bloomberg.

What does Larry Kudlow do?

Kudlow has worked for the Wall Street firm Paine Webber, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and for securities trading and brokerage firm Bear Stearns, according to Yahoo Finance.

Source: Getty

In the 1990s, Kudlow publicly admitted to his battle with drug and alcohol addiction. He said that he had gone into drug rehab and was now “on top of” his addiction, reported the New York Times in 1994.

Prior to the Fox gig, Kudlow spent many years as a senior CNBC contributor in financial matters. The Kudlow Report was his show analyzing the stock market. He also offered economic analysis across a variety of CNBC programming, including Squawk Box.

In 2018, Kudlow took on the role of Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump. His job was to coordinate the domestic and economic policy agenda for the administration. So, his role was key in Trump’s economic, tax, and trade initiatives.

